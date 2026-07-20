Nathan Smith clinches ICC Men's Player of the Month award for June 2026

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) New Zealand seamer Nathan Smith was on Monday named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2026 following his superb performances during the 2-1 Test series victory over England.

Smith, 27, played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s historic Test series triumph on English soil by picking 16 scalps at an average of 23. With several frontline New Zealand quicks sidelined due to injuries, Smith remarkably stepped up to lead a depleted bowling attack and delivered under pressure.

The Kiwi pacer claimed the prestigious monthly honour ahead of fellow nominees, India captain Shubman Gill and Bangladesh all-rounder Mossadek Hossain. “This is really special. It was a great tour of England for the boys, and this is pretty cool. I don’t usually play for individual awards, but it’s nice to receive this recognition and, more importantly, to have contributed to a series win.

“Personally, it was really satisfying to contribute to the win. That’s all I want to do for New Zealand - try as hard as I can and contribute in whatever way I can. Unfortunately, we had a few injuries during the series, so I had to step up and open the bowling.

“It’s something I’ve done in domestic cricket and a little bit for New Zealand before, but it was nice to shoulder the responsibility and bowl a few overs with the new ball,” Smith said in an ICC statement on Monday.

His standout performance came during the opening Test at Lord’s, where he dismantled the hosts with a brilliant return of 6-70 in the second innings, concluding a memorable match with nine wickets.

While Smith picked up just a solitary wicket in the victory in the second Test, the right-arm pacer chipped in with a valuable 38 runs with the bat, helping New Zealand tighten their grip in the second innings.

In the crucial series decider, Smith's impressive haul of 4-91 in the first innings handed New Zealand a vital 82-run lead. He followed it up by claiming two more wickets in the second innings to guide the visitors to a memorable series triumph.

--IANS

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