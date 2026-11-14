Naseer Khan Maroofkhil picks joint-most wickets for Afghanistan on Test debut

Sharjah, Nov 14 (IANS) Afghanistan's new spinner Naseer Khan Maroofkhil starred on his Test debut as he picked up seven wickets in the first innings of the second match against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Naseer picked up 7-151 in his 44 overs as the left-arm finger did the damage against Zimbabwe, who made 339 in 114.5 overs on the back of a century from Brendan Taylor and a 96 from Innocent Kaia.

Naseer's seven wickets are now the joint most an Afghanistan player has taken on his Test debut in an innings, joining Ziaur Rahman, the speedster who also picked seven wickets on his debut against the same side in Harare last year.

Naseer starred for Afghanistan as they battled out against the Chevrons. He got 4-118 on Day 1 and added three more strikes on the second day. The spinner picked the likes of Innocent Kaia, Ben Curran, captain Brian Bennett and Wessly Madhevere on the opening day as Zimbabwe ended the first day on 250/5.

Taylor, who started Day 2 on 96, completed his century early on Day 2 but was later removed on 119 by Naseer LBW, and he also got Graeme Cremer and Vincent Masekesa on back-to-back deliveries right after lunch on Day 2.

Naseer was the cornerstone in turning things around for Afghanistan. The Chevrons were going strong at 200/1 on Day 1 before he turned things around and picked three wickets in the next eight overs as Zimbabwe lost 3-12 in that phase, finishing Day 1 on 250/5 after being at 200/1 at one stage with Kaia and Taylor set.

The Chevrons fell to his plot and were dismissed while trying to attack the 20-year-old. Naseer continued his work on Day 2 too, with crucial wickets to dent Zimbabwe's hopes of going past 350.

Graeme Cremer and Graeme Cremer did hang in there with a 21-run stand for the eighth wicket before Blessing Muzarabani, and Evans added 27 for the final wicket.

--IANS

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