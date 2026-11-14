November 14, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

Jr NTR announces his next with Anil Ravipudi: This one’s going to be a laugh riot

Jr NTR announces his next with Anil Ravipudi: This one’s going to be a laugh riot

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Jr NTR has joined forces with director Anil Ravipudi for his next. On Saturday, the 'RRR' actor provided netizens with a glimpse into their much-anticipated collaboration.

Jr NTR took to his social media handle and shared the exciting professional update, writing, “This one’s going to be a laugh riot…(sic)”. He also tagged Anil Ravipudi and used the hashtag #NTRxAnilRavipudi.

Reacting to the announcement, Anil Ravipudi expressed his excitement, stating, “Our combination has been long overdue @tarak9999 sir… Full-on entertainer coming up! Rolling very soon... No no, ROFL-ing very soon… ”.

The announcement has already sparked curiosity among movie buffs, which is evident from their remarks in the comment section.

The post further included a picture of the actor and director duo posing with bright smiles.

However, further details about the latest venture of Jr NTR have been kept under wraps for now.

Meanwhile, at the moment, Jr NTR is busy working on Prashanth Neel's highly talked-about drama, 'Dragon'.

If the reports are to be believed, the actor resumed the shoot for the movie in October after recovering from a shoulder injury. It is further reported that the production work for 'Dragon' is heading towards completion.

Backed by the banners, Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor and Biju Menon in crucial roles, along with others.

'Dragon' is scheduled to get a worldwide theatrical release on June 11, 2027.

In addition to this, Jr NTR is also expected to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas, with whom he previously delivered the successful film, 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava'.

The actor and director duo is reportedly working on a mythology-inspired film centered on Lord Muruga/Kartikeya. The yet-to-be-titled project is being referred to as NTRxTrivikram for now.

With his latest announcement, Jr NTR's lineup has become even more exciting.

--IANS

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