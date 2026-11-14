India and Indonesia explore new avenues to deepen defence cooperation

Jakarta, Nov 14 (IANS) In a significant step towards deepening defence cooperation between India and Indonesia, members of the 55th Army Higher Command Course of the Army War College visited the Indonesian Air Force Academy (AAU) in Yogyakarta.

The visit on Friday provided an opportunity to exchange views on training philosophies, while exploring new avenues for enhancing the cooperation between the two armed forces.

In a post on X on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said, “The course members were briefed on the training curriculum, infrastructure and administrative set up of the Academy, and were provided a guided tour of the campus. The visit to AAU enabled exchange of views on training philosophy and needs, and future plans for upgradation of the Academy, opening up newer avenues for cooperation between the two Forces.”

Earlier on Wednesday, in a series of professional engagements, the Indian Army delegation from the 55th Army Higher Command Course interacted with a team of experts from Indo-Pacific Strategic Intelligence, a renowned think tank in Indonesia.

The course members were provided an overview of Indonesia's preeminent position in the Indo-Pacific, areas for bilateral cooperation between India and Indonesia, and the rapid strides being made across all spheres by Indonesia towards realising the national goal of 'Indonesia Emas 2045'.

“The Board of Advisors, Directors and Analysts of Indo-Pacific Strategic Intelligence comprising Muhammad Hadianto, Lt Gen (Retd) Yoedhi Swastanto from KKIP, RAdm (Retd) Surya Wiranto, Mr Gautama Adi Kusuma and Dr Fauzia participated in the ensuing discussions on subjects of mutual interest. The interaction with a leading think-tank provided the course members key perspectives from a data-driven and analytical viewpoint, and enabled identification of future avenues for defence cooperation between both nations,” the Indian Embassy in Jakarta posted on X.

The members from the 55th Army Higher Command Course of the Army War College also visited the Indonesian National Armed Forces - International Cooperation Centre (TNI-ICC) in Jakarta, in a move to expand military-to-military engagement between India and Indonesia.

"The delegation was received by Brig General TNI Perry Sandhi Sitompul, Commander, TNI-ICC and senior officers from the Indonesian Armed Forces. A holistic briefing on Indonesia's National Defence and Security Strategy, and the key role being played by the TNI in nation building, safety and security, was given by TNI-ICC to the course members,” the Indian mission posted on X

"This was followed by an insightful session that enabled discussions on existing mechanisms and future areas for bilateral defence cooperation. The visit of AHCC to TNI-ICC reinforces the growing synergy between both countries while providing future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces a deeper understanding of the national security landscape of Indonesia," it added.

--IANS

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