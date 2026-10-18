CM Yogi says 1.2 crore UP women enrolled with SHGs, calls Nari Shakti an active partner in state’s progress

Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the residents of the state on the occasion of Durga Ashtami on Sunday and hailed the growing strength of 'nari shakti', explaining how the women are now "active partners" in fuelling the growth, unlike previous dispensations.

The UP CM, taking to his X handle, saluted the spirit and power of 'nari shakti' and gave a detailed account of how women are contributing to and powering the state's growth under the double-engine government.

The Chief Minister said that before 2017, arrangements related to children's nutrition in the state were suffocating under the mafia's grip, but after the double-engine government came to power, his government entrusted the production and distribution of take-home rations to women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs), ensuring transparency in the system while paving the way for women's economic self-reliance.

This initiative has strengthened nutrition services in the state but also made the fight against malnutrition more effective.

He said that the double-engine government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has expanded opportunities for women's empowerment by making Nari Shakti an active partner in the state's progress, encompassing security, respect, nutrition, education, and economic self-reliance.

Speaking about empowering children's nutrition and their education, he said that the honorarium for Anganwadi workers was increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

"Today, more than 4 lakh women from 31 districts, connected to milk production companies like Balini, Samarthya, Kashi, Baba Gorakhnath, and Srijani, are strengthening the rural economy by making milk production a powerful means of income, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance," he stated.

Hailing the BC Sakhini initiative in every Gram Panchayat as a crucial initiative for making women self-reliant and expanding their financial inclusion, particularly in rural areas, he said that today more than 1.2 crore women in the state are connected to self-help groups (SHGs), marking a new era of self-sustainability.

Through the Lakhpati Didi initiative, he said that women are converting their hard work and skills into regular income and economic prosperity, ensuring the well-being of their families.

Hailing Goddess Maha Gauri as the symbol of peace, purity, and compassion, the Chief Minister said that the day reminds us that true societal progress is only possible when every mother is healthy and secure, every daughter receives proper nutrition and a better future, and every woman can lead a life of self-reliance and dignity.

"Today, the lives of women are being illuminated by security, respect, empowerment, and prosperity," he added.

--IANS

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