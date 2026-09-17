On Nick Jonas’ birthday, Priyanka Chopra shares adorable video of daughter Malti singing with dad

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Singer and actor Nick Jonas turned 34 on Thursday, and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, made his special day even more memorable with a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media.

Desi Girl shared a collection of photos and videos on Instagram, offering a glimpse into some of the couple’s special moments. The post opened with a picture of Priyanka giving Nick a kiss on the cheek. Nick was seen wearing a cap carrying the playful message, ‘Sorry we’re golfing.’ The actress then shared a series of candid moments featuring Nick. One of the pictures showed him posing inside a vehicle that had been decorated for his birthday celebrations.

The sweetest moment came towards the end of the post, when Priyanka shared a video of Nick spending some musical time with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the clip, Malti can be heard singing while Nick plays the piano alongside her.

For the caption, the ‘Quantico’ actress wrote, “Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you Gaga. Sound on @nickjonas @maltimarie.”

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also joined the birthday celebrations by sending her wishes to Nick. She posted several pictures featuring Nick with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, as well as Malti. Alongside it, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, @nickjonas So grateful to have you as a part of our family. You're not just my son-in-law but truly like a son to me.”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first connected through direct messages on X, which eventually blossomed into a relationship. After a brief courtship, the couple got engaged in August 2018.

Later that year, the couple exchanged wedding vows in Rajasthan in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, celebrating their union with traditional customs. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy.

--IANS

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