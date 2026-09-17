'Strong leadership, positive influence': Uruguay envoy wishes PM Modi on his 76th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Uruguay's Ambassador to India, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, on Thursday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, hailing his leadership as "strong".

Speaking to IANS, Amarilla said that PM Modi has a very "positive influence" and showcased strong leadership as Gujarat's CM earlier and now as Prime Minister of India. He stated that PM Modi has intended to spread the message of his vision of development and well-being among several countries, including all members of the BRICS grouping.

"We think that his vision of development, his vision of how to create well-being among countries. It's a very important aspect that Prime Minister Modi has intended to spread throughout all the other members of BRICS. And India is an example in many ways, and we think that his strong leadership has really made the difference," said Amarilla.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India hosted the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are BRICS partner countries.

On PM Modi's birthday, Ambassador Amarilla said: "We are very happy. We hope he has a great celebration. As our foreign minister said recently, we very much need him. He is a very positive influence. So, we wish him all the very best and that we keep celebrating many, many more birthdays and having him as the great leader that he is."

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar. He has served as the Prime Minister since May 26, 2014, being currently in his third term, making him the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. This year also marks his 25 years in public life.

Praising his efforts in trying to stop the war in Ukraine, Amarilla highlighted that PM Modi's policies have put India as an able mediator in global conflicts.

"The way Prime Minister Modi sees the world... It has really changed because he has put India also as a mediator. Unfortunately, there are so many conflicts. He has also been very positive now in his conversations with the leaders of Russia in the need to stop the war."

On PM Modi completing 25 years in public service in the coming days, Amarilla added: "That proves he's a very experienced person. He has had strong leadership in his state, Gujarat. Of course, he has also translated that well-doing, I would say, to the rest of India by his position as Prime Minister and we're sure that he is very conscious of his responsibilities and we really applaud him because we really think he's a very positive influence."

--IANS

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