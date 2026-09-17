Raveena Tandon recollects how she broke the ice with Karisma Kapoor on ‘Andaz Apna Apna’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who recently appeared as a special guest on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 5, spoke about how she broke the ice between her and actress Karisma Kapoor on the sets of the iconic film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

The two actresses shared candid anecdotes about their on-set equations, laughter-filled moments, and how their shared love for cinema brought them together despite their differences.

During the latest episode, Harssh Limbachiyaa asked Karisma and Raveena, “Jab aap film shoot kar rahe the uss time hassi nikalti thi ya nahi? (When you were shooting the film, did you laugh or not)”.

Responding to the same, Raveena said, “We were always laughing, laughing in every scene. You will see a scene when the kidnapper's call comes in, asking for so much money, and Aamir is on the phone. I'm laughing on the side in that particular scene”.

She also recalled the hilarious equations between Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and herself, revealing that they often weren’t speaking to one another despite working together. She said that their shared respect for filmmaking and love for art helped them put their differences aside and come together as a team to create the iconic film.

She then shared an incident from the sets of the film that helped break the ice between her and Karisma when they were left tied to a pillar during a night shoot. Raveena said in Hindi, "We had a scene where we were tied to a pillar, back to back, the whole night from 9 PM to 5 AM. So it was dinner break, we were tied up, it was night time and we were tired".

"Now, what did these people plan, all the boys, let's prank the girls. Raj said, "Come on, everyone, dinner break." Everyone left and were watching us quietly like that, what could we do, just the two of us? We were like, Open us, open us’. Raj ji was like, ‘Everyone clear out, the whole floor’, and everyone left. We were alone on the floor like this”, she added.

As they waited to be untied, Raveena finally broke the silence by asking, “Juice piyegi? You want juice?” And Karisma responded, “Yeah, I want, I am very hungry. And then they started talking”.

Karisma Kapoor spoke about ‘Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori’, the first song sequence they shot at Mehboob Studio and among the first sequences where all four actors came together.

She said, “All 4 of us were quite new in the industry, and we were all so nervous at that time, shooting with Raj ji. It was so much fun to do that comedy song, but a song like this is tough, it’s not easy. The song has a certain pace, then we have to pull off the comedy, and keep the energy going, the flow going. This was our setting for the song. Everybody was so busy working, but we enjoyed it a lot. Look at the timing of all the comedy scenes, it was amazing. I think ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ was always a great learning experience”.

‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 5 is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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