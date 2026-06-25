Nandamuri Balakrishna's film with Koratala Siva goes on floors with grand pooja in Amaravati

Amaravati, June 25 (IANS) Director Koratala Siva's eagerly awaited action entertainer, tentatively being referred to as #NBK112 and featuring Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, on Thursday went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony.

Backed jointly by producers Sudhakar Cherukuri and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of SLV Cinemas and Yuvasudha Arts, the film was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony at Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh Ministers Nara Lokesh and Kandula Durgesh were the chief guests for the launch ceremony, which was attended by a large number of popular celebrities.

Suresh Babu, Gopichand Malineni, Venkata Satish Kilaru, and Sahu Garapati also graced the occasion and handed over the script to the makers on the occasion. Kandula Durgesh switched on the camera, while Nara Lokesh sounded the clapboard. Balakrishna’s daughter, Nandamuri Tejaswini, was also present and directed the ceremonial first shot.

Speaking at the event, Nara Lokesh said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my father-in-law Balakrishna for giving me this opportunity to be a part of this special occasion. Under the leadership of our Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, we are working with a vision to strongly promote the film industry in Amaravati, the people’s capital."

He went on to say that along with cinema, the Chief Minister had a vision to encourage a creator economy. "To achieve this, the government is committed to developing world-class infrastructure, advanced finishing studios, and facilities equipped with the latest technology, creating a sustainable ecosystem for the industry."

Thanking the producers and the director of the film, minister Nara Lokesh said, "We consider it our privilege that this launch event is taking place here. This is not just about one film. Amaravati is a sacred land, and I sincerely hope that many more films will begin their journeys from here in the future.”

Director Koratala Siva said, “My sincere thanks to Hon’ble Ministers Nara Lokesh garu and Kandula Durgesh for gracing this occasion. Before becoming a writer and director, I had the opportunity to work as an assistant writer and director on films starring Balakrishna. I have always been his huge admirer. Getting the chance to write and direct a film for Balakrishna is something I consider a great blessing. As a fan myself, I understand the excitement surrounding this collaboration. I am confident that this film will be a memorable treat for all Balakrishna fans as well as movie lovers everywhere.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna, speaking on the occasion, said, “I consider myself fortunate to have earned the love and affection of millions of fans. My heartfelt thanks to Ministers Nara Lokesh and Kandula Durgesh for attending this launch event, and to Tejaswini for directing the inaugural shot. Tejaswini has previously worked on the creative side of my show 'Unstoppable', and I thank her for being part of this occasion. It has been nearly two decades since a major film launch of this scale has taken place in Andhra Pradesh. This marks my first collaboration with both the director and the producers, making it even more special."

He went on to say, "With the encouragement and support of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and many others, we are committed to contributing towards the development of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh. Vijayawada has the potential to emerge as a key hub for the industry. For 'Akhanda', we shot extensively in several beautiful locations across the state. Alongside the growth of the film industry, we are also envisioning the development of amusement parks and tourism infrastructure."

Balakrishna went on to say that in the coming days, they would hold discussions with all the stakeholders to determine the best ways to support and strengthen the industry.

"Andhra Pradesh is blessed with excellent filming locations, and there is a need to provide suitable incentives to encourage more productions. We are committed to ensuring that all the necessary infrastructure and facilities are developed.Currently, we are shooting my film with Gopichand Malineni at Kakinada Port, and a major schedule of this film with Koratala Siva will also be filmed in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

#NBK112 marks the first-ever collaboration between Balakrishna and Koratala Siva. Koratala Siva, sources claim, has readied a powerful subject that blends commercial appeal with a strong emotional core, perfectly suited to Balakrishna's screen persona in this film.

--IANS

mkr/