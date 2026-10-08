Nana Patekar passes away at 75: RGV, Madhur Bhandarkar, Manoj Joshi pay tribute

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at 75, leaving Bollywood shocked, with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, Madhur Bhandarkar, Manoj Joshi and several others mourning the loss of the acclaimed star and remembering his towering contribution to cinema.

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday aged 75 at his home in Goa. An official confirmation from Manipal Hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula, Goa residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him dead.

Taking to X, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote: “YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal… But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR. ”

Actor Ananth Mahadevan called the loss as “heartbreaking” as he was flooded with memories of togetherness.

“This is shocking.. heartbreaking… flood of memories of togetherness and life’s philosophies.. shared a wonderful working and personal relationship. Short of words.. the grief is unbearable,” he wrote.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar Dada.”

“Alongside his exceptional contributions to theatre and films, his remarkable work for society’s underprivileged sections & our farming community will always inspire generations to come. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with his family and fans during this painful time. #OmShanti.”

Actor Manoj Joshi added: “Coming from an ordinary family, the heights he achieved through his hard work and acting prowess are truly inspiring. Today, there is grief over the loss of an artist, but even more so over the loss of that person who strived to do something for others in his life. His social contributions for farmers and needy families will always be remembered.”

He said that Nana was a “sensitive” human being as well.

“Nana was not just an exceptional actor; he was a sensitive human being as well. His passing feels like the loss of a real-life hero from our midst. My tribute to Nana, the real-life hero of the theater and cinema world. May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti!”

Singer Ila Arun shared a picture of the late star and wrote: “Shocking , unbelievable, you will be missed by everyone. RIP NANA.”

--IANS

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