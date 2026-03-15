Naman Awards: Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal, says Shubman Gill

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill said winning the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa is the thought that runs through his mind at times, adding that winning the global trophy is still the ultimate goal for him. India had come close to winning the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, but finished runners-up to Australia.

With the next edition of the mega event coming up next year, all eyes will be on whether Gill will be able to lead the team to glory in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. “Sometimes, definitely it does. I mean, that is the ultimate goal. I think we felt like we were so close last time when we were here in India.

“To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, I think it's going to be a great opportunity for us. Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal. So obviously that is something that sometimes runs in my mind,” said Gill in a panel discussion during the BCCI's Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday.

Gill also traced his own journey from a wide-eyed schoolboy watching India's 2013 Champions Trophy triumph in England to lifting the same trophy in Dubai in 2025 - a moment he described as nothing short of a dream becoming a reality.

“Definitely, watching that as a kid in 2013, all my idols, Virat bhai, Rohit bhai, Ash bhai, Mahi bhai, watching it on the screen and watching them win the final in England against England was a very special feeling. As a kid, you would want to replicate that feeling.

“When you think about playing for the country, you dream about winning ICC trophies for your country, and those are the moments that you really dream about. To be able to accomplish one of them obviously felt like a dream, and it was a very big moment for all of us. Winning the Champions Trophy, I think, after 12-odd years, would always be very special,” he added.

On the demands of leading India in Tests and ODIs, Gill said he had simplified the weight of captaincy by anchoring himself first and foremost in his primary role as an opener. “Honestly, I think it's easier said than done, but if you just keep focusing on the things that you have to do. I think the primary job of mine, firstly as a player and as a batsman, is to score runs.

“So I think if I'm able to score runs, then everything else falls in place. So that was my primary focus: how can I contribute to the team, how can I score runs? At the end of the day, you're playing the game to win the game, and you just have to focus on how you can make your team win the game.”

--IANS

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