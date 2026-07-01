'Nagabandham' stars Virat Karrna, John Kokken shower praise on Hollywood stunt director Vlad Rimburg for ensuring safety during stunts!

Chennai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Virat Karrna, who plays the lead in director Abhishek Nama's much-awaited mythological action drama 'Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure', and actor John Kokken, who plays a pivotal role in the film, have showered praise on Hollywood stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg for the care he took to ensure the safety of artists and those on the set during the filming of challenging action sequences in the film.

The praise seems well deserved considering the fact that there wasn't even a single accident or mishap reported during the shooting of the entire film, which has several gripping and challenging action sequences involving difficult stunts.

Talking to IANS, actor John Kokken said, "We had this fight master called Vlad Rimburg. He is a Hollywood fight director who has been a part of several Hollywood films including a film on Netflix called Back in Action with Jamie Foxx. In India, he has done a couple of films like 'Minnal Murali'. So, for most of the portions that Virat and I were there, he was there and it was fun."

He went on to add, "It was quite challenging also. And it was interesting to see how the Hollywood stunt directors work. There is so much emphasis on safety. And they do so many rehearsals. Even if it's a shot where you are using a gun, Vlad would take the gun and he would make sure that he has fired the gun six times just to make sure the entire cartridge is empty."

Virat Karrna too seconded John Kokken on the emphasis that was laid on safety. He said there was so much emphasis on safety and every little thing was very particularly taken care of.

John Kokken summed up the experience as being a nice one.

For the unaware, the mythological action drama 'Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure', which is scheduled to hit screens on July 3 this year, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a gripping trailer of the films.

The theatrical trailer dives deep into the universe the movie is set in. It begins at the sacred Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, where a priest reveals that the revered Brahma Kamalam is far more than a golden lotus.

We get to know that despite countless attempts by invaders and treasure hunters over centuries, the divine artifact has never been stolen. When a powerful evil force seeks to possess it for unimaginable powers, Lord Shiva arrives and joins forces with the Naga Sadhus to protect it. The trailer ends with the revelation of the mystical Nagabandham guarding the temple, setting up an epic clash between divine power and evil.

--IANS

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