1st Test: Padikkal, Rahul's stand helps India's lead swell to 294 runs at lunch on Day 4

Galle, Aug 18 (IANS) Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul put up a crucial stand of 65 runs for the second wicket in second innings of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, while Prabath Jayasuriya threatened as the visitors went to lunch 116/4 on Day 4 at the Galle International Stadium.

Padikkal, the first-innings centurion, looked to belt another big knock but was dismissed by the left-arm spinner Jayasuriya a little before the break. Rishabh Pant (21) and Dhruv Jurel (5) remained unscathed with the former having shown a bit of his aggressive glimpse as he hit one six and a four in his 22 balls at the crease, while Jurel was new at the crease, and hit a four in the last over off Jayasuriya as India took their lead to 294 at lunch.

India started Day 4 after bowling the hosts out for 284 with a lead of 178. Sri Lanka got off to a brilliant start when Asitha Fernando removed Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind. Jaiswal looked to cut the good length ball but the new ball bounced more and it took the top edge for Niroshan Dickwella to grab it behind.

KL Rahul was joined by previous innings' centurion Padikkal as the two forged a strong stand.

Rahul started carefully before letting loose, while Padikkal, the man in form, was right on the money from the word go. The Southpaw hit Fernando for a four on the second ball he faced, a drive through to extra cover before punishing off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha for another boundary in the second over of the innings.

The hosts suffered an injury blow to their star batter Dinesh Chandimal in the fourth over when he injured his neck and shoulder while trying to save a four from a Rahul sweep. He walked off the field and was taken to a hospital for scans, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed.

Meanwhile, the two Indian batters took their time in between as the hosts brought spin from both the end with Prabath Jayasuriya partnering Nuwantha. Rahul cut loose when he hit a couple of sixes off Jayasuriya, who then nearly had him out LBW with the batter not confident for a review. However, Padikkal suggested him to go upstairs and it turned out that the ball was missing the stumps on height as Rahul survived.

His life-line wasn't for long as although, the wicketkeeper batter used sweeps to good effect, he was dismissed by Jayasuriya when looked to go over mid-on but the ball turned a little as he mistimed it to deepish mid-off. The 65-run stand was ended with Rahul dismissed on 35 as captain Shubman Gill joined Padikkal.

Gill started the second innings positively with a four on the sixth ball he faced, a classic flick towards mid-wicket off Nuwantha and bided his time in the middle. But his stay didn't last long as he was trapped in front by Jayasuriya on eight.

The skipper went for a review and it did not give him joy as the visitors lost a review. Rishabh Pant followed next up and he took his time a bit before hitting Nuwantha for a four and when Lahiru Kumara came for his first over of the day, launched him for a six on the first ball down the ground.

At the stroke of lunch, India lost Padikkal when Nuwantha trapped him for 44. Padikkal went on the back foot for a flick but missed the good length quicker ball that spun away. Dhruv Jurel came in and hit Jayasuriya for a four in the 29th over, which turned out to be the final over before lunch as India went to the break 116/4 with a lead of 294.

Brief Scores: India 462 in 116.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 167, KL Rahul 82; Prabath Jayasuriya 4-109, Keshara Nuwantha 3-175) and 116/4 (Padikkal 44, Pant 21*; Prabath Jayasuriya 2/42, Keshara Nuwantha 1/54) lead Sri Lanka 284 in 79.4 overs (Sonal Dinusha 100, Niroshan Dickwella 80; Manav Suthar 4-76, Ravindra Jadeja 3-57) by 294 runs

--IANS

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