Nafisa Ali is finally able to walk in the park post-surgery

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who underwent surgery in April, has shared a health update saying she is finally able to take a walk in the park.

Nafisa posted an Instagram photo of herself walking in the park. In the image, she is seen surrounded by greenery as she took a stroll in the park. The 69-year-old actress comfortable Indian wear along with a support belt around her waist for post-surgery care.

“Finally, I have been able to do a round of the park after my surgery on 6th April’26 … the rain last night made it a perfect walk in the park,” Nafisa wrote as the caption.

It was on April 17, when Nafisa shared a glimpse of the scar from cancer sugery and tagged it as the “great wall. She had shared a close-up of her abdomen with a long, vertical surgical incision stitched with staples.

For the caption, Nafisa, who in 2018 was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer, wrote: “My Great Wall - exactly cut again 8 years later and it’s recreated 18” long across my abdomen in my cancer fight . I am feeling stronger . Love you my beautiful world.”

Regarding the actress-politician, she entered the world of acting with the 1979 Shyam Benegal film Junoon, starring Shashi Kapoor. She was then seen in films such as Major Saab starring Amitabh Bachchan, Bewafaa, Life In A… Metro, Guzaarish and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She also appeared in the Malayalam film Big B with Mammootty.

She was last seen in the 2022 film “Uunchai” directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali.

The film revolved around three retired friends, who trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their dying friend's last wish, they discover the true meaning of freedom and life.

--IANS

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