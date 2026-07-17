Mystery surrounds 15-year-old national level shooter Damayanti Sen's disappearance from Howrah station in Bengal

Kolkata, July 17 (IANS) The sports circles in West Bengal have been rocked by the mysterious disappearance of a national level shooter, Damayanti Sen, from the Howrah Station near Kolkata since Thursday afternoon. The 15-year-old girl could not be traced till Friday morning despite frantic searches by her parents and the police.

As per the missing case registered by her parents at the local police station, Damayanti Sen, who had been recently selected for trials in the national team, went out of her residence on Thursday afternoon to purchase some household items and did not return home after that.

According to her parents, when she left the house to purchase some household items, the teenager was carrying her mobile phone.

After Damayanti Sen did not return home for quite some time, her family members started tracking her whereabouts and enquired about the teenager from her friends, shooting associates and relatives. Finally, after being unable to track her, they registered a missing diary at the local police station.

The police immediately started investigating the matter and finally they tracked the CCTV footage at Howrah Station, where Damayanti Sen was spotted moving between platform number four and platform number five of the station.

“That was the last time that she was spotted and we are now trying to track where she went from there,” said a local police officer. However, she could not be traced till Friday morning.

According to police sources, 15-year-old Damayanti Sen is a resident of 30/2, Umacharan Bhattacharjee Lane in Central Howrah.

According to the statement given to the police by her family members, ever since she was selected for the national team trials, she used to rise early daily for practice. Her parents categorically informed the police that she had no disagreement with any of her family members in the recent past.

Now the family members are wondering about the mystery behind the entire development. Her friends, neighbours and shooting teammates are equally worried about the disappearance of the teenager.

This is not the first time that the shooting circles in West Bengal have been rocked by a controversy.

In March last year, the West Bengal Rifle Association (WBRA) suspended Olympian and former Indian rifle coach Joydeep Karmakar from all shooting activities in the state. His suspension came after he made a series of social media posts in January last year accusing the association of corruption

--IANS

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