My salutations, respect to all those observing fast: PM Modi extends heartfelt greetings to devotees on Nahay Khaay

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his heartfelt greetings to devotees across the country on the occasion of Nahay Khaay, marking the beginning of the four-day-long Chhath puja.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, “The four-day long Chhath festival begins today with the sacred rituals of bathing and eating. My heartfelt greetings to devotees across the country, including Bihar. My salutations and respect to all those observing the fast."

"This grand festival of our culture symbolizes simplicity and restraint, its purity and adherence to discipline are incomparable. The scenes witnessed at the Chhath Ghats on this sacred occasion offer a wonderful inspiration for family and social harmony. The ancient tradition of Chhath has had a profound impact on our society," PM Modi added.

He further wished that Chhathi Maiya bestows her bountiful blessings on everyone.

"Today, Chhath is celebrated as a major cultural festival in every corner of the world. Indian families living around the world participate wholeheartedly in its traditions. I wish that Chhathi Maiya bestows her bountiful blessings on everyone," he said.

PM Modi further said that Chhath Mahaparva is a unique confluence of faith, worship, and love for nature.

"Chhath Mahaparva is a unique confluence of faith, worship, and love for nature. While offerings are made to the setting and rising Sun, the offerings also incorporate the diverse colours of nature. The songs and melodies of Chhath Puja are also imbued with a unique sense of devotion and love for nature," PM Modi said.

He further remembered that Bihar's Nightingale, late Sharda Sinha, had a close relationship with Begusarai.

"I was fortunate to have the opportunity to visit Begusarai just yesterday. Bihar's Nightingale, Sharda Sinha, had a close relationship with Begusarai. Sharda Sinha and many other folk artists from Bihar have added a unique touch to the Chhath festival through their songs," PM Modi added.

PM Modi further shared a song of Sharda Sinha who had died during the Chhath festival last year.

"Today, on this great festival, I am sharing with you all such songs of Chhathi Maiya, listening to which everyone will be mesmerised," he added.

On the first day, devotees, known as 'Vratis (people who are fasting)' take a holy dip in rivers or ponds and consume a simple, 'sattvic (having qualities of purity, harmony, and balance)' meal of arwa chawal (plain rice) and lauki ki sabzi (bottle gourd curry) after offering prayers. Other traditional foods like chana dal, amla chutney, and papad are prepared and later served as 'prasad (ritual food offering)'.

Mass gatherings are expected across various bathing ghats across the country, where thousands of devotees will participate in the rituals with unwavering faith.

With roots tracing back to the Satyuga and Dwapara Yuga, Chhath Puja is regarded as one of the oldest forms of Sun worship. Devotees observe strict fasting, abstaining from food and water for extended periods to express devotion and seek blessings of prosperity, health, and happiness. Worshipping Surya during Chhath is believed to dispel negativity and usher in peace and positivity.

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities across the world.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the festival emphasises purity, gratitude, and the well-being of one's family.

The four-day celebration involves elaborate rituals that symbolise purification, faith, and self-control:

Day 1 – Nahai Khai: The festival begins with devotees taking a holy dip in a river or pond to cleanse themselves. They bring vegetables and pulses and prepare the first offerings, emphasising cleanliness and sanctity.

Day 2 – Kharna: On this day, devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunset. They prepare offerings of jaggery, rice, and wheat, breaking their fast in the evening after making offerings to the deity. The 'prasad (ritual food offerings)' is then shared with family, friends, and neighbours to promote unity and community spirit.

Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya: Devotees gather near water bodies in the evening to offer 'arghya' (prayers and offerings) to the setting Sun. They present fruits, sugarcane, and prasad to express gratitude to the Sun god for sustaining life on Earth.

Day 4 – Usha Arghya: The final day is dedicated to offering prayers to the rising Sun. Devotees break their fast after making offerings, symbolising renewal and spiritual rebirth. The prasad is distributed among family and community members, marking the end of the rituals.

Chhath Puja is celebrated with simplicity, dedication, and purity. The offerings, including fruits, vegetables, and sweets, represent the gifts of nature, and the ritual of fasting and prayers signifies the devotees' willingness to cleanse their body, mind, and soul. The primary essence of Chhath Puja is gratitude, as it fosters respect for natural resources and the harmonious relationship between nature and humankind.

