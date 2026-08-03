Muslim cleric condemns Taslima Nasreen's madrasas remarks, calls them 'hate speech'

Bareilly, Aug 3 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi on Monday strongly criticised exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen over her remarks on madrasas, describing them as "hate speech" and asserting that she should not have any place in India.

The cleric claimed that madrasas across the country had played a significant role in India's freedom struggle and said the author should be "ashamed" of the comments she made against these educational institutions.

The controversy follows remarks made by Taslima Nasreen during an event in Kolkata on Sunday, where she said that, in her opinion, madrasas "should not exist", alleging that some of these institutions were producing "jihadis" and were also witnessing incidents of child abuse.

"Child abuse, rapes are being committed there (in madrasas)," Taslima Nasreen further alleged.

Responding to the comments, Razvi told IANS, "Islam teaches women dignity, respect, etiquette, and culture. Islam is a religion that granted women rights, stature, and honour, respect they do not receive elsewhere... Today, Taslima Nasrin is raising questions?"

Apart from her remarks on madrasas, Nasreen also advocated the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, saying that such legislation was necessary to eliminate discrimination, particularly against women. She also argued that neighbouring Bangladesh and Pakistan should adopt similar laws.

Reacting to Nasreen's endorsement of the UCC, Razvi said, "The UCC has been introduced in Uttarakhand and implemented in Assam, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. This UCC is essentially an interference in Sharia; Muslims cannot tolerate interference in Sharia and will not comply with the UCC."

The Muslim cleric further alleged that Nasreen's comments about madrasas fell within the ambit of "hate speech."

"The Supreme Court has imposed a complete ban on hate speech. The remarks she made regarding madrasas were completely incorrect. Read history. History bears witness that from 1857 to 1947, the ulema (Islamic scholars) and students of madrasas played a pivotal role in liberating the country," he said.

"Today, those very people are being called terrorists, madrasas are being called the originators of terrorism. Taslima should be ashamed," Razvi added.

He further stated that Nasreen's exile from Bangladesh and her subsequent stay in India reflected the nature of her views.

"Taslima Nasreen is the same author who writes against Islam and Muslims. She should not have any place in India. However, it is unfortunate that there are many organisations here that are giving her asylum. The more unfortunate thing is that she was made a Chief Guest at an event in Kolkata," he added.

--IANS

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