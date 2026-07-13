Music composer Anand Raj Anand reveals how Sanjay Dutt's one decision gave 'Kaante' its iconic music

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Music composer, lyricist Anand Raj Anand revealed that Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt played a key role in shaping the music of the cult classic 'Kaante', adding that the film initially did not have any songs.

During the upcoming episode of 'Indian Idol', host Aditya Narayan pointed out that Anand Raj Anand had composed, written and sung the film's iconic title track before asking him about the journey behind its memorable soundtrack.

Recalling how it all began, Anand Raj Anand said, "Kaante ki bahut kamaal ki kahaani hai. Film mein saare 45 saal se upar ke heroes the aur koi heroine bhi nahi thi. Isliye gaane ki gunjaish hi nahi thi. Sirf 'Rama Re' ki wajah se film mein songs add hone shuru hue. Maine Sanjay Gupta sir se kaha ki Sanjay Dutt sahab ko sufi gaane bahut pasand hai, toh ek mehfil rakhwa dijiye. Raat ko kareeb 11:30–12 baje Juhu mein Ajay Devgn ke saamne wale office mein mehfil hui."

(There's a fascinating story behind 'Kaante'. The film featured an ensemble cast of heroes who were all above the age of 45, and there wasn't a female lead. So initially, there wasn't much scope for songs in the film. It was only because of 'Rama Re' that songs gradually became a part of the soundtrack. I suggested to Sanjay Gupta sir that since Sanjay Dutt loves Sufi music, we should organise a Sufi mehfil for him. So, around 11:30 pm or midnight, a mehfil was arranged at an office in Juhu, opposite Ajay Devgn's office.)

He further revealed that while filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was unsure whether the songs would fit into the film, Sanjay Dutt was convinced they deserved a place.

"Maine sabse pehle unhe 'Ishq Samundar' sunaya. Phir 'Maahi Ve' sunaya. Sanjay ji bole yeh gaane film mein fit kaise honge, lekin Dutt sahab bole, 'Kar lenge yaar, gaane achhe lag rahe hain.' Uske baad Sanjay Gupta ne mujhse kaha ki film ke liye ek theme song bhi hona chahiye, jaise James Bond ya Mission: Impossible ka theme hota hai."

(The first song I played for them was 'Ishq Samundar', followed by 'Maahi Ve'. Sanjay Gupta felt that these songs wouldn't fit into the film, but Sanjay Dutt said, "We'll make it work, the songs are really good." After that, Sanjay Gupta told me that the film also needed a signature theme song similar to those in James Bond or Mission: Impossible.)

Speaking about the creation of the film's iconic title track, Anand Raj Anand shared, "Unhone bas itna bataya ki characters collar khade karke, cigarette peete hue, gufa mein baithkar robbery ka plan bana rahe hain. Maine kaha, theek hai, kalam uthaya aur socha ki mukhda toh aapne de hi diya hai 'Collar ko thoda sa upar...' Bas wahin se shuruaat hui. Uss gaane ko poora karne mein mujhe ek hafta laga, aur wahi 'Kaante' ke title track ki shuruaat thi."

(He simply described the scene to me, the characters, with their collars turned up, smoking cigarettes and sitting inside a cave planning a robbery. I picked up my pen and thought, "You've already given me the opening line, 'Collar ko thoda sa upar...'" That's where it all began. It took me about a week to complete the song, and that's how the title track of 'Kaante' came to life.)

–IANS

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