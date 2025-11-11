Munawar Faruqui discusses the challenges his character faces in ‘First Copy 2’

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Munawar Faruqui has opened up about his intense journey in “First Copy Season 2.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the comedian-turned-actor revealed that his character Arif is facing multiple challenges this season. Faruqui revealed that every scene pushed him creatively, as he navigated his character’s struggles and growth. When asked about his character’s evolution this season and whether it posed personal or creative challenges, Munawar Faruqui revealed that Aarif has grown significantly, facing multiple struggles that tested him on screen.

“Absolutely. My character, Aarif, goes through a lot in this season — he’s dealing with several problems, and every scene felt like a new challenge.”

Speaking about the new season, the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner mentioned, “Honestly, when we were shooting Season One, I didn’t really feel that weight of responsibility. But in Season Two, everything feels bigger — the scale, the production, even the characters. New characters have been added, and the existing ones have grown. So, I think everyone who loved Season One will enjoy Season Two even more.”

When asked how much he relates to his character Aarif, Munawar Faruqui laughed and said, “Not at all! Aarif would do anything for money — literally anything. If I were him, I’d probably be robbing you right now for your news scoop! But I’m nothing like that. Aarif is very street-smart, and that world reminds me a bit of Nal Bazaar — people from that area will definitely relate to him.”

The latest season of “First Copy” stars Munawar Faruqui alongside Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, Raza Murad, and Nawab Shah.

Talking about the new season, director Farhan P. Zamma stated in a statement, “With Season 2, we wanted to show the shifting face of Mumbai in the early 2000s — a time when everything was changing, from cinema to crime. The world is larger, the characters more complex, the stakes are higher, and every decision has a ripple effect. It’s about how ambition shapes destiny, and how even the most powerful fall when they start believing they’re untouchable.”

“First Copy Season 2” premiered on Amazon MX Player on 5th November.

