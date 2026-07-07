Mumbai rains: Orange Alert issued, schools and colleges shut as 380 mm rain recorded in 48 hours

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs, predicting a third consecutive day of torrential downpours on Tuesday. A record-breaking spell of rain over the last 48 hours has severely disrupted normal life across the financial capital. The BMC announced a precautionary holiday on Tuesday for all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai.

In response to the intensifying weather conditions and to ensure public safety, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mobilised its entire emergency machinery on a war footing.

According to official data released by the civic body, Mumbai has witnessed cloudburst-like conditions over the past two days.

The city division recorded 300 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs registered a staggering 380 mm and 345 mm, respectively.

The heavy downpours are being accompanied by fierce storm-force winds gusting between 70 to 80 kmph, which have already triggered several incidents of uprooted trees across the metropolis.

With the IMD warning of heavy rain, lightning strikes, and severe squalls, the BMC late on Monday night announced a precautionary holiday on Tuesday for all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai.

Furthermore, the state government has issued an advisory to private companies, urging them to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible. On Monday, employees in non-essential government and semi-government offices were granted a half-day leave to return home safely before the conditions deteriorated.

The relentless showers since Monday have led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city. The inundation has dealt a direct blow to Mumbai's transport lifeline, causing delays and disruptions across road traffic, the Central and Harbour local railway lines, and flight operations.

Prioritising citizen safety, the BMC’s Disaster Management Control Room is monitoring the situation 24/7. High-capacity dewatering pumps, suction machines, and extra manpower have been deployed across chronic waterlogging spots to drain out water rapidly. Special rescue teams are on standby to respond immediately to emergencies involving fallen trees, short circuits, or structural collapses of dilapidated buildings.

To address the critical rain situation and the civic challenges arising from it, the BMC has called for a special general body meeting on July 9. The meeting is expected to witness heated debates between the ruling and opposition factions regarding monsoon preparedness and recent rain-related incidents.

--IANS

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