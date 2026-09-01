Mumbai based band Last Minute India explores heartbreak with song ‘Udd Chale’

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Mumbai based indie band Last Minute India has released their single ‘Udd Chale’, which explores heartbreak and how the relationship begins to change.

‘Udd Chale’ explores what happens when a relationship gradually begins to change. Instead of an abrupt ending, the song looks at the quieter kind of separation, where conversations become less frequent, lives move in different directions and the closeness that once felt natural slowly starts to fade, as per a statement.

At its heart, the song reflects the difficult realisation that someone can continue to hold importance in your life even when they are no longer a part of it.

Written by Subodh Gupta and composed and performed by Last Minute India, the track brings this emotional conflict into the band’s alt-rock soundscape. Raw and introspective in its approach, ‘Udd Chale’ focuses less on blame and more on the acceptance that sometimes relationships change despite the feelings that remain.

“‘Speaking about the song, Subodh Gupta, songwriter and member of Last Minute India, said: “‘Udd Chale’ comes from a very real space of understanding that not every relationship ends because of a lack of love. Sometimes people simply grow apart, and accepting that can be one of the hardest things to do. We wanted the song to capture that space where you still miss someone but also know that you have to let them find their own way,” said Gupta in a statement.

For Bhumit, ‘Udd Chale’ captures a feeling that stays with you even after a relationship has changed.

He added: “Some people remain a part of your thoughts even when they’re no longer a part of your life. ‘Udd Chale’ comes from that feeling of missing someone, while also understanding that sometimes letting go is the only way forward. I think that’s what makes the song so real,” says Bhumit.

The label T-Series on September 1 marked the new chapter for the quintet, who are known for their work across Hindi Pop and Alternative Rock. The band brings an emotionally charged story of love, distance and acceptance to their latest release. With their association with T-Series, Last Minute India takes another significant step forward in their journey as an independent band. Their recent release ‘Ab Mai Kya Karun’ has crossed 1 million streams on Spotify.

Their earlier releases include ‘Kaagaz Ki Naav’, which has crossed 2 million streams, along with ‘Rehnuma’ with over 1 million streams and ‘Yaadein’ with over 300,000 streams.

--IANS

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