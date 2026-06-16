Mule account supply gang busted by Delhi Cyber Police; ten arrested

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, the Cyber Police Station of Delhi Police's East District on Tuesday busted a well-organised mule bank account supply racket involved in facilitating cyber frauds across the country, arresting ten persons and recovering several incriminating items, including POS machines, ATM cards, cheque books, and mobile phones.

According to Delhi Police, the gang was engaged in procuring, operating, and supplying bank accounts that were used by cyber fraudsters to receive and route proceeds generated through online scams. The network came to light during the investigation of FIR No. 49/2026 registered under Sections 112(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Cyber East.

The case originated from a cyber fraud complaint filed by a woman residing in Kerala. During the investigation, police discovered that Rs 2 lakh, fraudulently obtained from the complainant, had been transferred to a mule bank account maintained with Yes Bank. Detailed scrutiny of the financial trail revealed that the account had been opened and operated as part of a larger organised network that supplied bank accounts to cybercriminals for receiving and transferring illicit proceeds from online fraud.

A dedicated team comprising Woman SI Rinki, Head Constables Kuldeep and Paras, and Woman Head Constable Poonam was constituted under the close supervision of SHO, Cyber East, Inspector Pawan Yadav, and the overall guidance of ACP, Operations, Pawan Kumar. The team undertook extensive financial analysis, technical investigations, scrutiny of banking transactions, mobile phone examinations, and field verification to uncover the entire network.

During the investigation, the account holder, Yogendra Kumar, a resident of Janakpuri in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad, was questioned and disclosed that he had been introduced to Vijay, who facilitated the opening of the bank account on the pretext of providing employment opportunities. The account was subsequently misused for receiving proceeds of cyber fraud. Upon becoming aware of the illegal activities, Yogendra Kumar distanced himself from the network. Appropriate legal action was taken against him, and he was bound over in the case.

The investigation further revealed the existence of a larger organised syndicate engaged in arranging and supplying mule bank accounts to cybercriminals operating in different parts of the country. Based on the evidence collected, police identified and arrested ten accused persons involved in the racket. They were identified as Vijay Kumar, 31, resident of JJ Colony, Old Seemapuri, Pradeep Kumar, 42, resident of Azadpur village, Gaurav Nahar, 22, resident of Ram Nagar, Shahdara, Laxman, 33, resident of Kewal Park, Azadpur, (all Delhi), Yatender Kumar, 23, a resident of Salarpur, Noida, Suraj Yadav, 24, resident of village Salarpur, Gautam Budh Nagar (both Uttar Pradesh), Mukesh, 24, resident of Ram Nagar, Karnal, Vinesh, 37, a resident of Chaman Garden, Karnal, Gurbaj Singh, 27, resident of Shiv Colony, Kaithal Road, Karnal, and Aman, 27, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Karnal Rural (all Haryana).

Police also recovered 11 POS machines, 27 cheque books belonging to various banks, 17 ATM cards, and 12 mobile phones. Investigators believe these articles were being used to operate mule accounts and facilitate the transfer and withdrawal of cyber fraud proceeds.

All the accused have been produced before the competent court.

Police said the accused operated a systematic mule account supply network targeting unemployed and financially vulnerable individuals. The gang lured such persons with false promises of employment and monetary incentives. After convincing them to open bank accounts in their own names, the accused would take control of the accounts by obtaining ATM cards, cheque books, registered mobile numbers, internet banking credentials, and other account-related documents.

These accounts were then supplied to cyber fraudsters across various states to receive proceeds generated through online scams. The gang also used POS machines, ATM cards, cheque books, and mobile phones to transfer, route, and withdraw fraud proceeds. This method helped conceal the identity of the actual beneficiaries and made it difficult for investigating agencies to trace the money trail.

Delhi Police stated that the extensive financial trail analysis and technical investigation played a crucial role in exposing the organised network. Further investigation is underway to identify additional associates, beneficiaries, and cyber fraudsters who utilised the supplied accounts for committing cybercrimes.

Reiterating its commitment to combating cybercrime, the East District Police urged citizens not to share, sell, or allow others to use their bank accounts, ATM cards, cheque books, mobile numbers linked to bank accounts, or internet banking credentials. Police warned that such activities can facilitate cyber fraud and may attract serious legal consequences.

--IANS

jk/vd