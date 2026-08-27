August 27, 2026 2:06 PM हिंदी

Muchova-Mensik beat Bencic-Cobolli to clinch US Open mixed doubles title

Muchova-Mensik beat Bencic-Cobolli to clinch US Open mixed doubles title

New York, Aug 27 (IANS) Jakub Mensik and Karolina Muchova clinched the US Open 2026 mixed doubles title on Thursday after beating Flavio Cobolli and Belinda Bencic in the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Czech pair secured their first Grand Slam title as a team, defeating the Italian-Swiss duo in a one-hour, 13-minute encounter, 6-3, 1-6, (10-6).

Mensik and Muchova teed off well, holding their serves to lead 2-1 before breaking Bencic and Cobolli in the fourth game, with the Swiss player hitting wide. Bencic and Cobolli fought back strongly, holding to love in the sixth game, but could not secure the break as the Czech pair won the opening set 6-3.

Bencic and Cobolli took the break back in the second set when the former hit a forehand return winner, taking a 3-1 lead. Their impressive comeback continued when Cobolli consolidated on his serve, before Mensik was broken. Bencic then served for the second set and bagged it 6-1.

It went to a tiebreak, but the Czech pair did enough to keep their opponents at bay. They led 9-5 before Mensik nailed an ace to take the tiebreak and clinch the US Open title. The two had come into this game on the back of a tiebreak win over Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev in the semi-final.

"I think in the end, the matching outfits made the difference for us," Muchova joked after the match, as quoted by ATP, referring to similar coloured kits the pair wore. "I wasn’t really expecting to be standing here tonight. We came out just having fun and enjoyed this mixed doubles [event], and now we are standing here."

Mensik reflected on the milestone victory, saying, "It’s my first time standing here. I didn’t expect this before the tournament, but it’s such great fun. It was amazing to play and start the US Open like that."

--IANS

vm/vi

LATEST NEWS

Farhan Akhtar calls wife Shibani his ‘sunshine’ in heartwarming birthday post

Farhan Akhtar calls wife Shibani his ‘sunshine’ in heartwarming birthday post

Shehnaaz Gill reveals how ‘Singh vs Kaur 2’ is outcome of her manifestation

Shehnaaz Gill reveals how ‘Singh vs Kaur 2’ is outcome of her manifestation

Iulia Vantur shares video playing with Salman Khan’s pet Sukh, calls it 'the cutest love’

Iulia Vantur shares video playing with Salman Khan’s pet Sukh, calls it 'the cutest love’

India enters second half of 2026 with several encouraging economic signals: Report

India enters second half of 2026 with several encouraging economic signals: Report

I'm a Manchester City guy, like the way they play, says Rachin Ravindra

I'm a Manchester City guy, like the way they play, says Rachin Ravindra

Nepal floods: Rajasthan govt activates emergency helplines as 133 Indians go missing

Nepal floods: Rajasthan govt activates emergency helplines as 133 Indians go missing

India's Account Aggregator ecosystem drives Rs 3.82 lakh crore loans in FY26

India's Account Aggregator ecosystem drives Rs 3.82 lakh crore loans in FY26

UAE batter Asif handed 15-month ban after testing positive for banned substance

UAE batter Asif handed 15-month ban after testing positive for banned substance

Preity Zinta relishes her favourite Kadhi Chawal in Paris while down with fever

Preity Zinta relishes her favourite Kadhi Chawal in Paris while down with fever

PMJDY accounts cross 59 crore mark, deposits reach Rs 3.17 lakh crore: Govt

PMJDY accounts cross 59 crore mark, deposits reach Rs 3.17 lakh crore: Govt