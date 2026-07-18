'Mr Bhaarath' to hit screens on October 1

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) The makers of director Niranjan's upcoming film 'Mr Bhaarath', featuring actor Bhaarath in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens on October 1 this year.

Passion Studios, the production house that has produced the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "The wait is almost over. A fun-filled ride is all set to begin.#MrBhaarath releases worldwide from October 1."

It may be recalled that the makers had originally been considering the possibility of releasing the film on July 24.

Speaking to IANS, producer Sudhan Sundaram had, some days ago, said, "We are considering the possibility of releasing our film on July 24 this year. It depends on Jana Nayagan's release. If 'Jana Nayagan' releases on July 24, we will pull back and push our film's release to a later date. Else, we will consider coming out on July 24."

With the makers of Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' announcing that their film will hit screens on July 23, the makers of 'Mr Bhaarath' have now pushed their film's release to October 1.

For the unaware, Bhaarath and Niranjan are two well known YouTube creators who are now in the process of making their debut feature film 'Mr. Bhaarath'. The film's shooting was completed in July last year.

'Mr Bhaarath' will be a rom-com that will revolve around the character of a simpleton called Mr Bhaarath.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram of popular production house Passion Studios, had, at the time of the film's shooting being wrapped, said, “The team may be young, but their clarity and commitment have been truly commendable. As producers, we’re usually skeptical about whether a fresh crew can match the demands of a full-scale film production. But Niranjan and his team completely surprised us—not only was the narrative engaging during scripting, but they also completed the entire shoot on schedule, with neat execution and professional planning. As producers, we are so happy to be collaborating with the highly energetic and entertaining team, and can’t wait to present the super-cool theatrical entertainer for the fans.”

Presented by director Lokesh Kanakaraj and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios, G Squad and The Route, Mr Bhaarath is now ready for release.

Apart from Bhaarath, the film will also feature a host of actors including Samyuktha Viswanathan, Bala Saravanan, Nidhi Pradeep, R. Sunder Rajan, Linga, and Adithya Kathir in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Om Narayan, editing by Dhivakar Dennis and music by Pranav Muniraj. The film’s visual tone has been enhanced by Art Director Bhavna Govardan. Costumes for the film have been designed by Navadevi Rajkumar while Suren G and Azhagiyakoothan have handled the department of sound. Choreography for the film is by Azhar and Amrin Abubakar is the Stunt Coordinator.

--IANS

mkr/