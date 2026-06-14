MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Chambal Ghariyals extend unbeaten run, Royal Nimar Eagles outplay Ujjain Falcons in run-fest

Indore, June 14 (IANS) Chambal Ghariyals continued their impressive run in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026, registering a four-wicket victory over Indore Pink Panthers to maintain their unbeaten record in the tournament at Daly College, Indore. The win marked their sixth consecutive triumph, keeping their 100 percent winning streak intact.

The Ghariyals’ bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance to bundle out Indore Pink Panthers for 120 in 20 overs. The Panthers were rocked early, slipping to 5/2 in the second over with star batter Venkatesh Iyer among the early casualties. Siddharth Patidar and Aayaam Verma then attempted to rebuild the innings with a 44-run partnership.

Patidar looked promising before being run out for 22 off 17 balls, triggering another collapse as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Verma contributed 21 off 27 deliveries, while Shubham Rathore added a quick 22 off 16 balls.

For Chambal Ghariyals, Tripuresh Singh was the standout performer with figures of 3/29 in four overs. Aman Bhadoriya and Sandeep Singh claimed two wickets each, while Mayur Patel impressed with an economical spell of 1/14 in three overs.

Tripuresh’s impressive outing also saw him move to the top of the wicket-taking charts, claiming the Purple Cap with 13 wickets in six matches.

Chasing 121, Chambal Ghariyals endured a shaky start of their own. They lost Apurve Dwivedi for 1 off 2 balls and soon suffered another setback when captain Shubham Sharma departed for 10 off 6 deliveries. The middle order also struggled to build momentum as wickets continued to tumble, leaving the Ghariyals at 107/6 in the 16th over.

However, Gautam Raghuwanshi and Aman Bhadoriya held their nerves and ensured there were no further hiccups. The duo guided the team safely home, with Raghuwanshi remaining unbeaten at 32 off 25 balls to seal another victory for the Ghariyals.

Anvesh Chawla was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for 32 runs in four overs.

Reflecting on the win and his performance, Tripuresh said, “To be honest, the Purple Cap is a nice achievement, but I’m happier that we won. Even though we lost a few wickets, the atmosphere in the dugout remained very positive.”

Royal Nimar Eagles vs Ujjain Falcons:

Royal Nimar Eagles secured a 27-run victory over Ujjain Falcons in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 fixture which eventually turned out to be a high-scoring contest at Daly College.

Batting first, the Eagles produced a batting masterclass, piling up a massive 252/3 in their 20 overs.

The innings got off to a flying start as Dharmesh Patel and Himanshu Mantri added 50 runs inside the first five overs. Patel scored a brisk 34 off 21 balls before departing, while Mantri followed soon after for 17 off 12.

The momentum, however, never dipped as Kanishk Dubey and Anand Bais took complete control of the innings. The duo stitched together a stunning 106-run partnership, punishing the Falcons' bowlers all around the ground. Dubey smashed 57 off 31 balls, including five sixes and two fours, before being dismissed.

Bais continued the onslaught and remained unbeaten on 78 off just 40 deliveries, striking four sixes and six boundaries. He received explosive support from Abhishek Mavi, who unleashed a breathtaking unbeaten 55 off only 17 balls. Mavi's knock featured eight sixes and a boundary, helping the Eagles surge past the 250-run mark.

In reply, Ujjain Falcons endured a disastrous start, losing captain Chanchal Rathore and Yash Dubey inside the first three overs to slip to 22/2.

The pressure continued to mount as wickets fell at regular intervals. Ojaswa Yadav was the lone bright spot in the top order, scoring an aggressive 45 off 23 balls before becoming the fifth batter to depart with the score at 101.

Ankur Chauhan and Rishi Miglani attempted a late fightback with some powerful strokeplay. Miglani smashed 29 off 13 balls before being dismissed, while Chauhan brought up a fighting half-century, scoring 50 off 29 deliveries.

Harshvardhan Hardia provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 41 off just 12 balls, but the Falcons eventually finished on 225/8 in their 20 overs, falling 27 runs short of the target.

Talking about his knock, Anand Bais said, “Our openers gave us a very good start, which allowed us to build the innings according to our plans. The idea was to play positive cricket in the powerplay, rotate the strike well and take calculated risks. We knew that if we had wickets in hand towards the end, our middle order and finishers could accelerate and maximise the scoring in the final overs. That approach worked well for us.”

--IANS

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