Twisha Sharma death case: MP High Court orders second autopsy by AIIMS Delhi

Jabalpur/Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) In a significant development in the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a second autopsy of her mortal remains to be conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi.

The High Court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Twisha Sharma’s family, which had challenged a lower court’s refusal to allow a fresh post-mortem examination.

The family argued that several inconsistencies and procedural lapses in the first autopsy raised doubts about the fairness of the investigation.

During the hearing, the court directed the state authorities to preserve all medical and forensic evidence and extend full cooperation to the AIIMS Delhi team.

The High Court also instructed that all records related to the case, including the first post-mortem report and investigation documents, be handed over to the medical experts conducting the second autopsy.

The court observed that an independent medical examination was necessary in view of the allegations raised by the victim’s family and the seriousness of the case.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws’ residence in Bag Mugalia Extension under the Katara Hills police station area in Bhopal on May 12.

In their petition before the High Court, Twisha’s family alleged major irregularities in the initial investigation.

They claimed that the FIR was registered three days after her death, despite repeated demands for immediate police action.

The family also questioned the manner in which the first post-mortem was conducted.

According to their counsel, the material allegedly used for hanging was not provided to doctors during the examination.

Another issue highlighted before the court was the alleged mismatch between Twisha’s height mentioned in the post-mortem report and the measurements recorded by police investigators.

The case has attracted widespread attention after allegations of dowry harassment surfaced against Twisha Sharma's in-laws.

Retired judge Giribala Singh, Twisha’s mother-in-law, is among those named in the FIR registered at Katara Hills police station.

Police registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI probe into the matter, and procedural formalities for the transfer are underway.

--IANS

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