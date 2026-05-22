May 22, 2026 2:26 PM हिंदी

MP govt recommends CBI probe into Twisha Sharma death case

MP govt recommends CBI probe into Twisha Sharma death case

Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday recommended transferring the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In an official statement issued on Friday, the state Home Department said that communication has been sent to the Centre seeking the transfer of the probe to the CBI.

The case pertains to the death of Twisha Sharma at Bag Mugalia Extension in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12.

According to the government statement, a criminal case has already been registered at Katara Hills police station under Crime No. 133/2026.

The FIR includes charges under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

“The investigation of the registered case related to the dowry death incident at Bag Mugalia Extension, Katara Hills, Bhopal, dated May 12, 2026, has been proposed to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” the Madhya Pradesh government said in its statement.

The state government further clarified that it has granted consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, allowing the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment -- under which the CBI functions -- to exercise powers and jurisdiction across the state of Madhya Pradesh for the purpose of investigating the case.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has accorded consent for extension of powers and jurisdiction of members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in the entire state for investigation of the matter,” the statement added.

The notification also stated that consent has been given for an investigation into the alleged offence, including any abetment and criminal conspiracy linked to the case.

Development came days after Twisha's family met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and had requested a transparent investigation by the CBI.

The death of Twisha Sharma has triggered widespread discussion and allegations of dowry harassment, leading to demands from various quarters for an independent probe.

The transfer of the investigation to the CBI is being seen as a significant step by the state government to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry into the matter.

The CBI is likely to take over the case formally after completion of procedural formalities and receipt of relevant documents from the Madhya Pradesh Police.

--IANS

pd/dpb

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