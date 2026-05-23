Venkatesh Iyer meets Allu Arjun, gifts a signed jersey to the Pushpa actor's son

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun met cricketer Venkatesh Iyer on Saturday, and the glimpses of the meet were even shared by the 'Pushpa' actor on his official social media handle.

AA dropped a few pictures on his Insta in which he was seen presenting Venkatesh Iyer a bouquet.

In another picture, Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan held a signed jersey gifted by Venkatesh Iyer.

Expressing his gratitude, AA wrote the caption, “It was a pleasure meeting talented young Indian cricketer @venkateshiyer garu today. Special thanks to him for gifting #AlluAyaan a special signed jersey. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours. Warm regards (sic).”

Refreshing your memory, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the IPL trophy last year, an emotional Allu Ayaan had poured water on himself.

Allu Arjun even uploaded a video of Allu Ayaan on his Instagram account with the caption, “Ayaan getting super emotional. #viratkohli fan boy moment. Soo cute my chinni babu #alluayaan #rcb #ipl2025.”

The video had AA laughing and asking his son if he was okay.

Responding to this father, Allu Ayaan said, “I love Kohli, I like Kohli so much. I got into cricket cause of him.”

We also see the little one going through a range of emotions, where he lies face down on the floor and screams and pours water on his head to calm himself down.

“Finally, we did it,” Allu Ayaan was heard screaming with excitement towards the end of the video.

Talking about Allu Arjun's work commitments, he will be seen leading the eagerly-awaited drama "Raaka", which is being directed by the renowned filmmaker Atlee.

The project will mark AA's first on-screen collaboration with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun will also be seen reprising his role as Pushpa Raj in "Pushpa 3".

--IANS

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