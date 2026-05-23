Pakistan's cross-border smuggling networks exposed by weapon seizures in Afghanistan

Islamabad/Kabul, May 23 (IANS) The recent seizures of weapons by Afghan forces along the border, smuggled from Pakistani territory, are not merely arms interceptions but signals “warning flares” exposing the deeper fractures in Afghanistan-Pakistan relations. Each intercepted cache underscores an environment shaped by mistrust – reflecting continued concerns over cross-border smuggling networks originating from Pakistan.

“The eastern frontier of Afghanistan has once again become the stage for a familiar but unsettling drama. Under the cover of night, in the rugged terrain of Dand wa Patan, Taliban border units intercepted yet another shipment of weapons, allegedly smuggled from Pakistan. It was not an isolated incident; it was the latest chapter in a pattern that has become too frequent to ignore," a report in Eurasia Review detailed

“Recently, the 3rd Border Brigade moved on what they described as 'precise intelligence'. By the end of the operation, 26 weapons, including M4's and AK-47s, were laid out on the ground, a stark reminder of the region’s persistent volatility. Only days earlier, another cache was seized in Torkham: specialised handguns, suppressors, and equipment reportedly intended for covert attacks inside Afghanistan," it added.

According to the report, the situation is further complicated by the allegations within Afghan security circles that elements within Pakistan’s intelligence establishment may have facilitated or permitted these transfers.

“These claims remain contested, but their persistence reflects a long history of covert manoeuvring, proxy dynamics, and strategic ambiguity along the Durand Line. Even the suggestion of such involvement is enough to deepen the diplomatic rift,” it noted.

The report stated that amid the rising tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, the recent Urumqi talks in China were expected to provide a reset, but instead reflected the entrenched positions of both sides.

Pakistani officials reportedly advanced a familiar set of demands – calling on the Afghan authorities to take action against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch insurgents, label them as terrorists, and carry out operations against them on Afghan soil.

The approach was viewed as a “maximalist position”--- effectively placing Pakistan’s internal security challenges on Afghanistan.

“The Afghan delegation pushed back firmly. Their message was clear: Pakistan’s domestic security challenges must be addressed within Pakistan’s own institutional framework. If Islamabad has evidence, it should present it, not rely on sweeping accusations or pressure tactics. This stance aligns with a broader principle in international security: no state can be expected to act as an external enforcement arm for another’s internal insurgencies,” the report mentioned.

It stated that Pakistan's response reflected a recurring pattern of externalising blame, portraying cross-border militancy as a problem originating in Afghanistan rather than confronting deeper structural issues within its own borders.

“This narrative may be politically convenient, but it obscures deeper drivers of instability: socioeconomic marginalisation, fragmented governance, and decades of reliance on proxy actors that have produced a dangerous strategic boomerang,” the report highlighted.

--IANS

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