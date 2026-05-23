May 23, 2026 9:17 PM हिंदी

'Memorable moment for me and my family': Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu after meeting PM Modi

'Memorable moment for me and my family': Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu after meeting PM Modi

New Delhi/Amaravati, May 23 (IANS) Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, along with his family members, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Union Minister described the meeting as a truly memorable and emotional moment for him and his family.

Posting on X, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader said they had the honour of meeting PM Modi.

"His remarkable charisma touched all three generations of our family alike, reflecting why he remains a truly unparalleled leader of the masses," Ram Mohan Naidu said.

"The most special moment was seeing my mother gift a tree sapling to Hon'ble PM, inspired by the meaningful vision of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’. We feel deeply honoured by his warmth and blessings and are sincerely grateful for the precious time he gave us," he added.

The Prime Minister has been meeting Union ministers and MPs belonging to the BJP and its NDA allies.

In May last year, TDP Working President and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, along with his family members, had called on the Prime Minister at his residence in New Delhi.

Lokesh, who holds the portfolios of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance and Human Resources Development, along with his wife Brahmani and their son Devansh, had paid a courtesy visit to PM Modi.

The Prime Minister had reportedly expressed his desire to meet Lokesh and his family after relaunching the Amaravati capital works on May 2, 2025.

During the meeting, PM Modi unveiled a coffee table book titled “Yuvagalam”, which chronicles the historic 3,132-km padayatra undertaken by Lokesh in the run-up to the 2024 elections that resulted in the NDA coalition’s historic victory in Andhra Pradesh.

Brahmani had designed the coffee table book. As a mark of appreciation, PM Modi signed a copy of the book and presented it to Lokesh.

--IANS

ms/pgh

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