Future wars won't be won by soldier counts alone but with high-tech indigenous weapons system: Rajnath Singh

Shirdi, May 23 (IANS) Amid shifting global security theatres, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the West Asia conflict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday remarked that modern conflicts have shattered traditional assumptions about warfare.

"The biggest difference in future wars will not depend on how many soldiers you have, but on how advanced and capable your country is from the perspective of munition volumes and automated systems," he said.

Singh asserted that "the country that manufactures its own weapons is the one that writes its own destiny."

He was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of defence and aerospace manufacturing grid, marking India's transition into a high-tech global powerhouse.

The centrepiece of the rollout is a Rs 1,000-crore mega-facility in the Savali Vihir industrial estate near Shirdi.

Spread over 200 acres and developed by a defence firm, it stands as India's largest private-sector artillery plant.

The Defence Minister recalled that India previously demonstrated its tactical sharpness and lethal localised responses during Operation Sindoor to permanent-proof India against complex geopolitical vectors, the state is treating private defence firms as core strategic partners.

"Moving forward, the administration intends to aggressively extend the 'Make in India' mandate across all critical technologies. With the Shirdi manufacturing hub fully active, alongside a massive parallel ordnance development at Belwandi in Shrigonda taluka targeting 20,000 tonnes of annual explosive output, India is accelerating into a self-reliant powerhouse," Defence Minister Singh said.

The Defence Minister added, "Our government is continuously emphasising that 'Make in India' should be promoted in Critical Technologies and Advanced Systems so that India emerges as a frontrunner in munitions and automated systems, for which the government is ready to take every necessary step."

He also said, "Self-reliant India means a secure India, a capable India, and a powerful India."

He called for a unified industrial resolve to fully insulate the country's sovereign skies.

The Defence Minister spoke candidly about historical gaps, highlighting an era after Independence where state monopolies and rigid public units failed to match modern technological requirements.

"For a long time, our defence industry remained largely confined to public sector units and ordnance factories," Singh noted.

"Today, that barrier has fallen. The private sector is no longer just a supplier of nuts and bolts -- it is designing, innovating, and producing state-of-the-art weapon systems."

"Our goal is to take it up to 50 per cent in the coming years. This factory making artillery shells today, this missile complex, and this space complex are living proofs of this very transformation. This is the new India, where the Private Sector is no longer just a supplier of nuts and bolts, but is becoming the innovator and producer of entire advanced and state-of-the-art weapon systems," Singh said.

The Defence Minister noted: "Today, I am immensely proud to say that the efforts we have made are bearing fruit. Earlier, where the role of the Private Sector in defence production was negligible, today it has reached almost 25 to 30 per cent."

He pointed out that the private sector's inherent characteristics -- risk appetite, agility, rapid execution, and deep R&D imagination -- are introducing a massive inflow of investment into the Indian aerospace ecosystem.

--IANS

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