IPL 2026: Try to keep things quite simple, focus on controlling the controllables, says Nayar

Kolkata, May 23 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar said his approach ahead of their crucial clash against Delhi Capitals is to ‘keep things quite simple’ and focus on controlling the controllables, stressing that preparation and consistency matter more than worrying about outcome at this stage in IPL 2026.

After a disastrous start to the season in which KKR lost six of their first seven matches, the three-time winners scripted a remarkable turnaround by winning six of their next seven games. The equation now is straightforward but steep: - KKR must DC and hope that both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals lose their respective fixtures to sneak into the playoffs.

“I try to keep things quite simple and focus on controlling the controllables. Often, when you come to this stage of the tournament, you think about the fact that if things are meant to be, they will happen. The important thing for us is that we have a game tomorrow, and the preparation we need to play a game of cricket.

“Whenever you are representing a franchise, whenever you are playing in the IPL, that preparation remains the same. The consequences are out of our control. What we can control is walking out tomorrow and playing the best cricket we can. So, more than nervousness, I think the focus is on preparation and playing good cricket tomorrow,” said Nayar in the pre-match press conference.

Asked whether he would be following PBKS and RR matches and what sparked KKR’s turnaround, Nayar said consistency in messaging and trust in players had been the key to reviving their campaign. “To answer your first question, I try to watch every game in the IPL. You want to watch all teams and understand what they are doing because, as they say, it becomes part of your routine during these two months. As for the turnaround, I would put it down to consistency.

“I often talk about adversity, and when you are in difficult situations, the one thing a leadership group can do is remain consistent with the players. The messaging did not change much. The trust in the players did not change. The way we looked at our players did not change.

“When everything around you starts to feel like it is crumbling, you have to stay strong and stick to your core values as a team and as individuals. Sometimes, it takes time for people to understand their roles and what the team is trying to achieve.

“We talk about momentum being key in team sport, and once that momentum starts to build, belief starts to grow too. I think the hardest thing in the IPL is to remain consistent as an individual amid all the noise around you. As a group, we have tried to do exactly that,” he elaborated.

Speaking about the challenge that DC brings, Nayar stated, “Any opponent in the IPL is a strong opponent. All teams are beautifully balanced. They have the best players in the world, the best Indian players, and young cricketers eager to make a name for themselves.

“So, there is no team in this format, especially in the IPL, that you can say is not strong. Every team is dangerous. Every team wants to perform at the highest level. The individuals you mentioned will always want to produce something special in every game.

“As I said, our approach has remained very consistent, and we want to continue with that. We assess the opposition and try to understand them, but eventually, on the day, the team that plays better cricket usually wins. That is what we are trying to do. At the same time, respecting the opposition and the talent they possess is something we will always do and have always done,” he concluded.

--IANS

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