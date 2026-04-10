MP govt transfers senior IAS officers​

Bhopal, April 9 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a major reshuffle of senior Indian Administrative Service officers, transferring commissioners and collectors across key departments and districts.​

The order, issued on Thursday, reflects a wide-ranging administrative restructuring aimed at strengthening governance and balancing responsibilities among officers.​

In the new postings, senior officer Krishna Gopal Tiwari (2008 batch), Commissioner of Narmadapuram Division, has been appointed Commissioner of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in Bhopal. Shilpa Gupta (2008 batch), Commissioner of Public Instruction, has been moved to the post of Secretary, Home Department. Abhishek Singh (2009 batch), who was the Secretary, Home Department, will now serve as Commissioner of Public Instruction and, ex officio, as Secretary, School Education Department.​

Among district collectors, several significant changes have been made. Kaushlendra Vikram Singh (2010 batch), Collector of Bhopal, has been appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister and Commissioner-cum-Director, Town and Country Planning, with additional charge. ​

Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary (2011 batch), Collector of Shivpuri, has been transferred to the Additional Secretary post in the Narmada Valley Development and Water Resources Departments.​

Pratibha Pal (2012 batch), Collector of Rewa, will now serve as Collector of Sagar. Rajiv Ranjan Meena (2012 batch) has been appointed Collector of Dhar, while Dharanendra Kumar Jain (2012 batch), Collector of Umaria, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Aviation Department.​

Other notable transfers include Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi (2012 batch), Collector of Betul, who will now take charge as Collector of Rewa. Priyank Mishra (2013 batch) moves from Dhar to Bhopal as Collector. Sonia Meena (2013 batch), Collector of Narmadapuram, has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Finance Department. Somesh Mishra (2013 batch) will serve as Collector of Narmadapuram, while Sandeep G. R. (2013 batch), Collector of Sagar, has been posted as Labour Commissioner, Indore.​

Further changes include Sheetla Patle (2014 batch), Collector of Seoni, who becomes Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, Indore. Neha Meena (2014 batch) has been appointed Collector in Seoni, while Rani Batad (2014 batch) has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Cooperation Department. Sudhir Kumar Kochar (2014 batch), Collector of Damoh, will now serve as Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister and Executive Director of EPCO, Bhopal.​

The reshuffle also covers younger officers: Arpit Verma (2015 batch) becomes Collector of Shivpuri, Rakhi Sahay (2015 batch) takes charge as Collector of Umaria, and Sheela Dahima (2015 batch) has been appointed Collector of Sheopur. Bidisha Mukherjee (2015 batch) will serve as Collector of Maihar.​

Pratap Narayan Yadav (2016 batch) has been posted as Collector of Damoh, Rahul Namdev Dhote (2017 batch) as Collector of Mandla, Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat (2017 batch) as Collector of Jhabua, and Saurabh Sanjay Sonawane (2017 batch) as Collector of Betul.​

The order also relieves several officers from the additional responsibilities they had been holding. Sonali Pondhe Wayangankar has been relieved of the extra charge of the Commissioner, Social Justice and Empowerment. Deepak Arya has been relieved of the additional charge of Executive Director, EPCO. ​

Tanvi Duda has been released from the role of Labour Commissioner, Indore, while Kailash Bundela has been relieved of the additional charge related to the Aviation Department.​

This sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle is expected to sharpen administrative focus across key districts and departments, with the full list of transfers already circulated to all concerned offices.​

--IANS

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