IPL 2026: Head’s wife reveals family targeted with social media abuse after Kohli spat

Adelaide, May 25 (IANS) Travis Head’s wife Jessica has spoken out about the social media abuse directed at the family and their friends following the Australian batter’s on-field spat with Virat Kohli in an IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad held last week in Hyderabad.

During RCB’s chase, Kohli and Head exchanged words, though the exact nature of the conversation is still unclear. After SRH sealed a 55‑run victory, Head attempted to shake hands with Kohli during the customary post‑match greetings.

Kohli, however, walked past him without responding and refused to shake hands with him while greeting other SRH players in his usual manner. The incident quickly went viral on social media and triggered intense reactions online.

“It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting... We are fine, but they are attacking my friends and family,” Jessica told The Advertiser on Monday.

Jessica also revealed that similar instances of online abuse happened after Australia defeated India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the World Test Championship final and the 2024 Boxing Day Test and urged fans to be more respectful towards cricketers and their families on social media.

“I think across all sports at the moment there’s an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another. Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully this encourages more kindness, and support for one another.”

RCB will now face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. SRH finished third and will play the Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

--IANS

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