India’s creator economy job postings surge over 900 pc since 2020: Report

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) India’s creator economy is entering a more structured phase, with creator‑related job postings up 919 per cent between 2020 and early 2026 as companies shift from individual platforms to offices, a report said on Monday.

The report from US jobs site Indeed said creator roles that once represented roughly 1 in every 1,000 marketing jobs in 2020 now account for nearly 1 in every 100.

It highlighted the rapid surge in creator roles as companies shifted from one-off influencer collaborations to more consistent, embedded hiring models.

Roles such as content creators, influencers, and social media professionals are increasingly becoming embedded within formal organisational structures, the report noted.

While the ecosystem continues to produce new influencer talent, the organisational demand for structured creator roles is far outpacing this supply, creating a significant talent gap.

The report noted that organisations are building integrated, end-to-end content capabilities rather than relying solely on individual creators.

Nearly 40 per cent of creator roles were classified as influencer positions between March 2025 and February 2026; 20 per cent were classified as marketing executives and 17 per cent as marketing interns.

Around 60 per cent of creator‑related hiring now sits outside traditional influencer titles, with roles spanning video production, community management, and content operations, covering the execution and engagement layers of content.

For the thousands of young Indians who have spent years honing their video editing and storytelling skills, the formalisation of creator roles is introducing a new level of structure within the ecosystem, the report noted.

"As creators move into formal organisations, the expectations are shifting toward measurable outcomes, whether that’s audience engagement, conversion, or brand consistency," said Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor, Indeed India.

—IANS

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