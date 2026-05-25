Naslen's 'Mollywood Times' teaser promises a heartwarming and entertaining coming-of-age story

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) The makers of director Abhinav Sunder Nayak's eagerly awaited Malayalam entertainer, 'Mollywood Times', featuring actor Naslen in the lead, have now released a teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The teaser released gives the impression that the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on June 5 this year, will be heartwarming and entertaining coming-of-age story.

For the unaware, the much-awaited film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on May 14 this year.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the news, actor Naslen shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Teaser out now."

The teaser begins with a young child asking his dad to buy him a video camera. "Manoj Night Shyamalan's dad bought Manoj Night Shyamalan a video camera when he was little. That was the reason why he became a Hollywood director, right?," he asks. His dad replies, "In this small state of Kerala, we only have a small wood -- Mollywood." But not one to give up, the boy replies, "That is enough, Mollywood is enough."

The teaser then shows Naslen, as a young teenager, saying, "The first will always be recorded and remembered in history. I want my first film to be remembered forever and for that, simply scaring the audience will not be enough. The fear should create history and that history celebrated."

The teaser makes it evident that Naslen is an aspiring horror film director with lofty ambitions. Naslen't ambition is to shoot a horror short film as soon as he gets a camera. And he intends to make it like a Manoj Night Shayamalan film with an unpredictable turn of events. In other words, he aspires to be the best horror filmmaker in Malayalam. Will he realise his dreams?

The film has triggered huge expectations as its director Abhinav Sunder Nayak made an impression with his earlier film 'Mukundan Unni Associates', which came in for much appreciation from audiences.

A release date announcement video, which the makers had released while announcing the film's release date as May 14 earlier, gave away the fact that Naslen plays a character called Vineeth Madhavan in the film.

The announcement video showed Vineeth Madhavan expressing love for himself. It also gave the impression that Vineeth Madhavan, even as a standard eleven student in a government school in Kuttikanam, had dreams of someday becoming a filmmaker. A letter he writes to himself addresses him as an Oscar winner. The young aspiring filmmaker believes that self love is the best love.

Produced by Ashiq Usman, the film's story has been penned by Ramu Sunil. 'Mollywood Times' has cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil and music by Jakey Bejoy. Editing for the film has been handled by Nidhin Raj Arol while sound design has been taken care of by Vishnu Govind.

The film has lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar and Art direction is by Ashik S. Mashar Hamsa has taken care of the costumes in the film, which has its songs choreographed by Shobi Master.

--IANS

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