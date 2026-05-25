Parineeti Chopra gives a glimpse of her healthy homemade ‘litti chokha’ meal

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra on Monday morning, gave fans a delicious peek into her healthy homemade meal as she shared a picture of traditional litti chokha.

The actress shared a picture of her scrumptious meal on her social media account where a white plate was seen filled with perfectly roasted ‘littis’ paired with a bowl of ‘chokha’.

The actress revealed that the litti was made using “jowar aata” and stuffed with “sattu goodness,” while the side dish consisted of a simple aloo-baingan chokha.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Homemade litti chokha. Jowar aata, filled with sattu goodness. And a simple aloo/baingan chokha.”

The actress has been eating healthier and following a disciplined lifestyle especially after she embraced motherhood in October last year.

Parineeti, recently marked 14 years of her superhit movie "Ishaqzaade".

At an event, the actress was captured talking about how time flew so fast.

, "Oh my God, hum log sab buddhe ho gaye (We are all old now)," she said.

Made under the direction of Habib Faisal, "Ishaqzaade" has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

With Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor as the lead pair, the romantic actioner also saw Gauahar Khan, Natasha Rastogi, Anil Rastogi, and Shashank Khaitan as the supporting cast.

"Ishaqzaade" was Parineeti's second project after her debut with "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl" in 2011.

On the personal front, Parineeti is married to politician Raghav Chaddha. The couple married in September 2023 at an intimate yet lavish wedding in Udaipur.

–IANS

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