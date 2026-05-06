A mother dies from preventable complications every hour in Afghanistan: WHO

Kabul, May 6 (IANS) A mother dies from preventable complications every hour in Afghanistan, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, showcasing a health system still struggling to protect women during pregnancy and childbirth, local media reported on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on International Day of the Midwife, the WHO said the maternal mortality rate in Afghanistan remains among the highest across the world, at 521 deaths per 100,000 live births, even as access to basic care has improved over the past 20 years, Afghanistan's Amu TV reported.

Many of these deaths occurred due to conditions that can be treated or prevented, including haemorrhage, hypertension, infection and hindered labour, the WHO said. The consequences are often long-lasting and severe for women who survive such complications.

Since the late 2000s, Afghanistan has witnessed progress in maternal and child health, according to the WHO. Antenatal care coverage has witnessed rise from 31 per cent to 76 per cent, and the share of births attended by skilled health workers has risen from 24 per cent to 67 per cent. The agency said child mortality has witnessed a drop, from 129 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to 56 in 2023. However, the WHO stated that women in rural and underserved areas face the greatest risks.

According to the WHO, one of the most serious complications faced by women is obstetric fistula, a condition caused mainly by prolonged obstructed labour that could result in women facing several medical problems and social stigma, Amu TV reported.

The WHO said the condition remains underreported since many women lack access to specialised care or do not know that it can be treated. In order to address these challenges, the WHO said that it is increasing maternal and child health services in Afghanistan with the support of the Islamic Development Bank.

Last month, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) warned that Afghanistan risks losing up to 20,000 women teachers and 5,400 healthcare workers by 2030 amid continuing restrictions on girls’ education and women’s employment in the country.

In its latest analysis titled “The Cost of Inaction on Girls’ Education and Women’s Labour Force Participation in Afghanistan", UNICEF said that female representation in the civil services fell from 21 per cent to 17.7 per cent between 2023 and 2025.

It cautioned that the declining number of trained women professionals in schools and hospitals across Afghanistan would have devastating consequences for children's education, health outcomes and future opportunities.

“Restrictions on girls’ and women's education and work are already costing the country US$84 million annually in lost economic output, with losses compounding over time as they remain blocked from education and employment,” UNICEF mentioned.

According to the UN agency, removing women from teaching and healthcare services in Afghanistan – two sectors where they are permitted to work and are critically needed – directly harms children as it will lead to fewer girls in schools and reduced care for women and children.

The impact, it said, is particularly severe in healthcare, where societal context often prevents women from receiving medical services from men-- while the declining number of female health workers will directly limit maternal, newborn, and child health services.

--IANS

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