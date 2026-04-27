April 28, 2026 12:56 AM हिंदी

Russia expands blacklist of European Union members in retaliation for sanctions​

Moscow blacklist more EU members in retaliation for sanctions (File Image)

Moscow, April 27 (IANS) Russia has significantly expanded the list of European Union-affiliated individuals prohibited from entering Russia in response to the European Union’s 20th sanctions package against Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Monday.​

The ministry stated that the decisions are unlawful, and the prohibited list includes representatives of European institutions, European Union member states, and a number of European states aligned with Brussels' anti-Russian policies.​

The European Union continues to pressure Russia by escalating unilateral restrictive measures.​

The latest sanctions package was approved by the European Union Council on April 23.​

The ministry highlighted that such actions by Brussels, bypassing the United Nations Security Council, constitute a flagrant violation of international law.​

It added that the list of people who are banned includes those involved in decisions regarding military aid to Ukraine, engaging in activities aimed at undermining the territorial integrity of Russia, imposing anti-Russian sanctions, damaging Russia's relations with third countries, obstructing maritime navigation in the interests of Russia, engaging in the trumped-up prosecution of Russian officials, establishing a "tribunal" against the Russian leadership, and advocating for the illegal seizure of Russian state assets or the use of profits from them.​

Russia has also imposed measures against civil society activists and representatives of the academic community in European countries who hold hostile positions towards Russia.​

Members of the national parliaments of European Union member states, and the European Parliament, who voted for anti-Russian resolutions and bills are also included in this list.​

The ministry further stated that the European Union’s destructive policies are incapable of affecting Moscow’s foreign policy.​

It said Russia has been and remains committed to protecting its national interests, ensuring the rights and freedoms of its citizens, and consistently participating in the formation of a just, multipolar world order.

The European Union also finalised a €90 billion loan to Ukraine along with the 20th sanctions package against Russia.​

--IANS

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