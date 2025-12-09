December 09, 2025 9:36 PM हिंदी

MoS Singh arrives in Kenya for seventh session of UN Environment Assembly

MoS Singh arrives in Kenya for seventh session of United Nations Environment Assembly

Nairobi, Dec 9 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Kenya on Tuesday to attend the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), saying that India remains committed to enhancing efforts for environmental conservation and advancing policies of the UN Environment Programme for a sustainable ecosystem.

India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, received him in Nairobi. During his visit to Kenya, Singh will attend various sessions of the UNEA and meet heads of state and representatives of international organisations on the sidelines of the event.

In a post on X, Kirti Vardhan Singh stated, "Arrived in Kenya to attend the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA). I look forward to this crucial conference as we all stand at the cusp of a global ecological crisis. India remains committed to enhancing and bolstering efforts for environmental conservation and advancing policies UN Environment Programme for a sustainable ecosystem."

"During my visit, I will be attending various sessions of the UNEA and engaging with heads of state and representatives of international organisations on the sidelines. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, India is focused on building a Viksit Bharat on the principles of Mission LiFE," he added.

In a statement, the UN Environment Programme stated, "The UN Environment Assembly is the world’s highest decision-making body on the environment – its membership includes all 193 UN Member States. It meets biennially to set priorities for global environmental policies; decisions and resolutions then taken by Member States at the Assembly also define the work of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)."

The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) is being held at the UNEP headquarters in Nairobi on the theme "Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet" from December 8-12.

In a statement, UNEP's Executive Director Inger Andersen stated, "This Assembly must dig deeper than ever, because environmental challenges are accelerating. The rise in average global temperatures will likely exceed 1.5°C within the next decade, bringing escalating consequences with every fraction of a degree. Ecosystems are disappearing, and land is degrading. Dust storms are intensifying. Toxins continue to pollute our air, water and land."

“And this Assembly must dig deep, because the world is in turbulent geopolitical waters, which adds stresses and strains to multilateral processes. We all want the same thing: a better future for ourselves and for our families. This means a stable climate; a safe, clean and sustainable environment; and a pollution-free future,” she added.

--IANS

akl/dan

LATEST NEWS

Sania, Bopanna take to court for exhibition match on opening day of Tennis Premier League 7

Sania, Bopanna take to court for exhibition match on opening day of Tennis Premier League 7

'Unconstitutional and illegal': Imran Khan's sisters, PTI members hold sit-in after denied meeting with him

‘Unconstitutional and illegal’: Imran Khan's sisters, PTI members hold sit-in outside Adiala jail after meeting denied

ART GP signs Kush Maini for 2026 Formula 2 season

ART GP signs Kush Maini for 2026 Formula 2 season

Vicky Kaushal jokes about being ‘sleep-deprived’ as he wishes Katrina Kaif on their 4th wedding anniversary

Vicky Kaushal jokes about being ‘sleep-deprived’ as he wishes Katrina Kaif on their 4th wedding anniversary

1st T20I: Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 59 powers India to 175

1st T20I: Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 59 powers India to 175

India scales up cyclone relief efforts in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu

India scales up cyclone relief efforts in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu

Veer Ganapathy leads stellar field after day two of IGPL UAE with Pranavi Urs in hot pursuit

Veer Ganapathy leads stellar field after day two of IGPL UAE with Pranavi Urs in hot pursuit

Top global CEOs meet PM Modi, reaffirm investment, expansion in India

Top global CEOs meet PM Modi, reaffirm investment, expansion in India

25 streaming titles spanning originals, films, series to change bring the landscape of Tamil entertainment

25 streaming titles spanning originals, films, series to change bring the landscape of Tamil entertainment

Formula 1: Helmut Marko to leave Red Bull's advisor role at the end of 2025

Formula 1: Helmut Marko to leave Red Bull's advisor role at the end of 2025