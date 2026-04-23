MoS Pabitra Margherita, Vanuatu's PM Jotham Napat discuss expanding bilateral ties

Port Vila, April 23 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday called on Vanuatu's Prime Minister Jotham Napat in Port Vila, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

Both sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to the well-being and development of the people of both countries.

Following the meeting, the MoS took to X and posted: "Honoured to call on Jotham Napat, Prime Minister of Vanuatu. Held warm and productive discussions on strengthening India-Vanuatu bilateral cooperation across key sectors, reaffirming our shared commitment to the well-being and progress of our people."

Earlier in the day, Margherita met Xavier Emanuel Harry, Vanuatu's Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade, and held discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

He reiterated India's commitment to remain a reliable partner in Vanuatu's development efforts.

Sharing the details of the meeting on X, Margherita said, "Pleased to meet Xavier Emanuel Harry, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, IC & External Trade of Vanuatu. India and Vanuatu share a strong partnership anchored in mutual trust and shared values."

"Had productive discussions on advancing bilateral development cooperation, particularly in health, capacity building, and climate-resilient infrastructure. Also discussed cooperation in multilateral fora. India remains a committed and reliable partner in Vanuatu's development journey," he added.

On Wednesday, Margherita visited the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology in Vanuatu, a flagship institution established with India's support to strengthen digital skills and build local capacity among youth.

He stated that the institution stands as a strong pillar of India-Vanuatu friendship and a testament to growing bilateral cooperation.

The MoS reached Port Vila on Wednesday on his first official visit to Vanuatu, aimed at further deepening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

"Delighted to arrive in Port Vila on my first official visit to Vanuatu. Looking forward to meaningful engagements to further deepen our longstanding friendship and partnership," Margherita posted on X after his arrival.

--IANS

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