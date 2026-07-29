July 29, 2026 2:50 PM हिंदी

MoS Margherita meets El Salvador's envoy, lauds his contribution to strengthening ties

MoS Margherita meets El Salvador's envoy, lauds his contribution to strengthening ties

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met El Salvador's Ambassador to India Guillermo Rubio Funes here on Wednesday and expressed appreciation for his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

Following the meeting, MoS Margherita, in a post on X, said: "Met H.E. Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of El Salvador to India, as he completes his tenure in India. Appreciated his valuable contribution to strengthening India-El Salvador relations during his tenure."

In June, India's Ambassador to Guatemala and concurrently accredited to El Salvador, Raj Kumar Singh, participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the National Palace of El Salvador.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on June 21. This year marked the 12th International Day of Yoga with the theme “ Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, which emphasises the importance of Yoga for all ages.

"H.E. Raj Kumar Singh joined the celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2026 at the National Palace of El Salvador, highlighting yoga’s timeless message of harmony, well-being, and unity. The event brought together participants in the spirit of health, mindfulness, and the enduring friendship between India and El Salvador," the Indian Embassy in Guatemala wrote on X.

In September last year, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar extended greetings to his El Salvador counterpart Alexandra Hill Tinoco and the people of the country on their 204th Independence Day and expressed confidence that the ties between the two nations will continue to strengthen.

"Congratulate FM Alexandra Hill Tinoco, the Government and the people of El Salvador on the occasion of their 204th Independence Day. Confident that our relationship will continue to strengthen," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

India and El Salvador share close and friendly ties, and regular foreign office consultations between the two nations have helped both countries to keep momentum in bilateral ties. The Embassy of India is concurrently accredited to El Salvador, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). El Salvador opened its Embassy with a resident Ambassador in New Delhi in 2008.

--IANS

akl/vd

LATEST NEWS

Ilaiyaraaja's nephew Jaiyan's 'Raja's Playlist' unit wraps up shooting! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Ilaiyaraaja's nephew Jaiyan's 'Raja's Playlist' unit wraps up shooting!

‘IPL has changed the way sport is viewed in India,’ says Punjab Kings' Co-owner Ness Wadia

‘IPL has changed the way sport is viewed in India,’ says Punjab Kings' Co-owner Ness Wadia

Asked Jadumani to leave no room for doubt in judges’ decision: Boxing coach Belwal on close-bout Judging at CWG

Asked Jadumani to leave no room for doubt in judges’ decision: Boxing coach Belwal on close-bout Judging at CWG

Assam exports 1st consignment of Purabi Ice Cream to Bhutan in 'sweet milestone for India'

Assam exports 1st consignment of Purabi Ice Cream to Bhutan in 'sweet milestone for India'

MoS Margherita meets El Salvador's envoy, lauds his contribution to strengthening ties

MoS Margherita meets El Salvador's envoy, lauds his contribution to strengthening ties

Maanayata Dutt shares heartfelt moments from Sanjay Dutt’s birthday celebration, writes ‘You are my greatest blessing’

Maanayata Dutt shares heartfelt moments from Sanjay Dutt’s birthday celebration, writes ‘You are my greatest blessing’

FM Sitharaman receives dividend cheque of Rs 12,207 crore from LIC

FM Sitharaman receives dividend cheque of Rs 12,207 crore from LIC

Actress Aathmika: Choosing the life you want to live isn't always easy! (Photo: Aathmika/Instagram)

Actress Aathmika: Choosing the life you want to live isn't always easy!

'I gave my blood, my life for Brazil': Neymar confirms international retirement

'I gave my blood, my life for Brazil': Neymar confirms international retirement

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's China visit reflects mature foreign policy: Report

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's China visit reflects mature foreign policy: Report