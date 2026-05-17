MoS Margherita expresses India's commitment to supporting Dominica's Kalinago community

Roseau, May 17 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita visited Kalinago Territory in Dominica and expressed India's commitment to supporting the community through New Delhi's partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In a statement shared on X on Sunday, Margherita stated, "Pleased to visit the beautiful Kalinago Territory, home to the indigenous Kalinago community of Dominica. India remains committed to supporting the Kalinago community through our partnership with UNDP."

"Under the dynamic leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India remains committed to deepening its friendship with Dominica, rooted in shared democratic values and South-South cooperation," he added.

Margherita also visited three Quick Impact Project (QIP) sites in Grand Bay and St. Fond Jean in Dominica. He stated that these grant assistances demonstrate India's continued commitment to supporting community development in Dominica.

"Happy to visit three Quick Impact Project (QIP) sites in Grand Bay & St. Fond Jean in Dominica. These timely grant assistances reflect India’s continued commitment to supporting community development in Dominica. Grateful to Hon. Dr. Vince Henderson and the Govt. of Dominica for their excellent cooperation. Together for development and prosperity," he posted on X.

Earlier on Saturday, MoS Margherita met Dominica's Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy Vince Henderson, discussing strengthening partnership across various sectors.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Delighted to meet Hon’ble Vince Henderson, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of Dominica. Exchanged ideas on strengthening partnerships across a wide range of sectors. Glad to exchange an MoU on Pharmacopoeia and another on a Quick Impact Project in Dominica. Also had the opportunity to interact with the Ministers of Health and Agriculture during the meeting."

He called on Dominica's Acting Prime Minister Irving McIntyre and conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Margherita and McIntyre also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and people-to-people ties.

Pabitra Margherita called on Dominica President Sylvanie Burtan and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Margherita stated, "Honored to call on President Sylvanie Burton, Dominica’s first woman President, who hails from the indigenous Kalinago community. Conveyed greetings from the Hon’ble President and Prime Minister of India. Discussed ways to further strengthen the relations between our two countries."

Pabitra Margherita arrived in Dominica on Friday after concluding his visit to Honduras and Belize. He was received by Dominica's Foreign Minister Vince Henderson.

--IANS

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