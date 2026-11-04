MoS Margherita expresses gratitude to Latin American community for welcoming India as Associate Observer in Ibero-American Conference

Madrid, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday expressed India's gratitude to the Latin American community for welcoming India as an Associate Observer at the Ibero-American Conference.

Margherita made the remarks while delivering India’s remarks at the Ministerial Dialogue with Associate and Consultative Observers hosted by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Pleased to deliver India’s remarks at the Ministerial Dialogue with Associate and Consultative Observers hosted by Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares. Conveyed India’s gratitude to the Latin-American community for welcoming India as an Associate Observer."

Margherita is currently on an official visit to Spain to attend the 30th Ibero-American Conference Summit. The Conference has 22 member countries, along with 12 Associate Observers and 20 Consultative Observers.

On Tuesday, he met Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States Noemi Espinoza Madrid and discussed India's engagement with the Global South, particularly in the Greater Caribbean region.

"Pleased to meet Noemi Espinoza Madrid, Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), in Madrid. Our conversation focused on India's engagement with the Global South, particularly in the Greater Caribbean region," Margherita said on social media platform X.

Margherita met business representatives from Spain's textile and tourism sectors to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

"Interacted with business representatives from Spain's textile & tourism sectors. Discussed opportunities to strengthen India-Spain cooperation in textile trade, sourcing, manufacturing, sustainable textiles, investment and tourism, while also highlighting the importance of enhancing people-to-people ties," he posted on X.

Margherita also offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Madrid on Tuesday, stressing the Mahatma's commitment to truth and non-violence as a guide for peace and harmony.

"Gandhiji's timeless ideals of truth and Ahimsa continue to inspire humanity," the MoS had said in a post on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will continue until November 5. During his visit, the MoS is expected to hold bilateral meetings with key counterparts on the sidelines of the summit and engage with the Indian community in Madrid.

The MEA noted that his visit marks a milestone in the ongoing India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence celebrations.

--IANS

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