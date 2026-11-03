November 03, 2026 11:56 PM हिंदी

MoS Margherita discusses India's Caribbean ties with ACS chief in Madrid

MoS Margherita discusses India's Caribbean ties with ACS chief in Madrid

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday met Noemi Espinoza Madrid, Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), in Madrid and discussed India's engagement with the Global South, particularly in the Greater Caribbean region.

"Pleased to meet Noemi Espinoza Madrid, Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), in Madrid. Our conversation focused on India's engagement with the Global South, particularly in the Greater Caribbean region," Margherita said on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, the MoS had met business representatives from Spain's textile and tourism sectors to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

"Interacted with business representatives from Spain's textile & tourism sectors. Discussed opportunities to strengthen India-Spain cooperation in textile trade, sourcing, manufacturing, sustainable textiles, investment and tourism, while also highlighting the importance of enhancing people-to-people ties," he said.

Margherita also offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Madrid on Tuesday, stressing the Mahatma's commitment to truth and non-violence as a guide for peace and harmony.

"Gandhiji's timeless ideals of truth and Ahimsa continue to inspire humanity," the MoS had said in a post on X.

Margherita arrived in Madrid on Monday to attend the 30th Ibero-American Conference Summit, where India is set to join the Conference as an Associate Observer.

The Conference has 22 member countries, along with 12 Associate Observers and 20 Consultative Observers.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit will continue until November 5.

During his stay, the MoS is expected to hold bilateral meetings with key counterparts on the sidelines of the summit and engage with the Indian community in Madrid.

The Ministry has said the visit marks a milestone in the ongoing India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence celebrations.

--IANS

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