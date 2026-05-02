MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to lead Indian delegation at Intl Migration Review Forum

New York/New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, will lead the Indian delegation at the Second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) being held under the UN General Assembly in New York from May 4-8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

The International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) serves as the primary intergovernmental global platform to discuss and share progress on the implementation of the Global Compact on Migration and its intersection with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the MEA stated.

The forum will consist of four interactive multi-stakeholder round tables, a policy debate, and a plenary. It will result in the adoption of a progress declaration.

The second IMRF is being organised in continuation of the first IMRF held in 2022, in which India had actively participated and contributed substantially for safeguarding and furthering the interests of its migrant community, the ministry highlighted.

MoS Singh will deliver India’s national statement at the plenary session of the IMRF. India will also organise and host a side-event titled 'Leveraging Digital Innovation in Migration Governance-The e-Migrate Experience of India' on the margins of IMRF.

During his visit to the United States, Singh is also likely to meet senior United Nations officials as well as ministers of the other member states attending the IMRF.

The International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) is the primary global platform for reviewing progress on the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), a non-binding framework for cooperation on all aspects of migration.

The second quadrennial IMRF will be hosted by the President of the UN General Assembly (PGA) to review progress on GCM implementation and set the direction for the next five years.

It consists of four interactive multi-stakeholder round tables, a policy debate, and a plenary, preceded by an informal interactive multi-stakeholder hearing, hosted by PGA on May 4. It will result in an inter-governmentally agreed Progress Declaration.

–IANS

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