Mortars, shots heard at border as Cambodia, Thailand trade accusations

Phnom Penh/Bangkok, Sep 27 (IANS) Cambodia said on Saturday that the Thai armed forces have fired mortars at a Cambodian military base in Preah Vihear province. On the same day, Thailand's army said its troops responded under strict protocols after Cambodian forces fired small arms and grenade launchers towards Thai positions.

Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Maly Socheata said in a press release that at approximately 11:52 am, Thai military forces "initiated an attack on Cambodian military positions by firing many shots of mortar and small arms at the Cambodian base in the An Seh area."

"As of now, the Cambodian armed forces continue to monitor this development with the utmost caution and attention, and are fully prepared to defend territorial integrity," she added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thailand's army spokesman Winthai Suwaree said on X that between approximately 12:00 and 12:30, the army received reports from the Second Army Area that Cambodian soldiers fired small arms and grenade launchers towards Thai positions at Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The Suranaree Task Force has been placed on high alert and has been ordered to respond proportionately according to the situation, he said.

Winthai noted that Cambodian forces have frequently deployed an "interim observer team" to the area, suggesting that the provocations were designed to prompt Thai return fire. This could then be used as evidence to claim Thailand had violated ceasefire measures, he said.

The spokesman said no Thai casualties had been reported and that any further developments would be communicated promptly.

Thailand's new coalition government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his cabinet ministers was sworn into office on Wednesday, following the royal endorsement of the new portfolios last week.

The 36-member cabinet under the Bhumjaithai Party-led coalition recited the oath of allegiance before an audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn in a traditional ceremony held at Dusit Palace in the capital, Bangkok.

Anutin and six deputy Prime Ministers attended the ceremony, along with other cabinet ministers and their deputies, representing factions of the ruling bloc, which also comprises the Kla Tham, Palang Pracharath, and Ruam Thai Sang Chart parties.

The Prime Minister later chaired a special cabinet meeting at the government house in the evening and is set to present his policy statement to parliament next week, the final step before the new administration can officially assume office.

Anutin, 59-year-old Bhumjaithai Party leader, was elected the Southeast Asian country's 32nd Prime Minister after winning a parliamentary vote earlier this month.

