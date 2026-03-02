Coordinating with airlines, regulators to ensure facilitation of affected passengers: Govt

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Amid the evolving Middle East situation, the government on Monday said it remains in continuous coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure safe operations, orderly restoration of services and facilitation of affected passengers.

The situation was reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and all senior officials.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations.

“Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace. Aircraft and crew repositioning measures are underway to restore operational stability at the earliest,” said the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Also, special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers.

Airlines are deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement.

IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on March 3 to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation.

“Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations,” said the ministry.

The government said passenger safety remains paramount.

All airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance.

“Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates,” said the ministry.

--IANS

na/