Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi joins Manchester City on five-year deal

Manchester, Aug 26 (IANS) Premier League club Manchester City has completed the signing of Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille, with the Moroccan teenager penning a contract to stay at the Etihad Stadium till 2031. The 18-year-old is City's sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Elliot Anderson, Pierce Charles, Jeremy Monga, Mathys Detourbet and Geronimo Rulli.

Bouaddi joins as one of the most exciting young players in world football, having made 96 appearances for Lille and already won 8 international caps. He made his senior debut for the Ligue 1 Club in the UEFA Conference League just three days after his 16th birthday before establishing himself as a regular in the side over the following two seasons.

Bouaddi represented France at youth and Under-21 level before switching to play for Morocco, the nationality of his parents, and starred for the Atlas Lions in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“This is a very special day for me and my family. Manchester City are, for me, the best Club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game,' Bouaddi said in an official statement on joining the club.

“I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try to play quality football. And they have shown they are winners – this Club feels like it’s built to win. The squad is world-class, and Enzo is a top manager. And I’m really looking forward to playing at the Etihad Stadium, in front of all the fans.

"I have plenty of improving to do. I am only 18. I am happy with the progress I have made so far, but I also know I can improve so much. This is undoubtedly the best place for me to do that. This Club demands trophies, and I will give everything to make sure we are challenging for every title,” he added.

Man City's director of Football, Hugo Viana, added, 'Ayyoub’s potential is extremely high - a player equipped with everything a top midfielder needs. At just 18, he already has outstanding football intelligence, and it will only improve under Enzo's guidance.

“We have watched him very, very closely and throughout that process we have become increasingly convinced he is a huge talent who will thrive at City. We are really happy he has joined us and our job now is to ensure we provide him with everything he needs to fulfil his potential.”

Bouaddi had been highly sought-after following a standout World Cup campaign for Morocco. He is likely to make his debut on Friday, when Man City take on Crystal Palace in their second Premier League 2026-27 game.

--IANS

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