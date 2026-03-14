More Indian-flagged LPG tankers lined up to cross Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) After the safe passage of two LPG carriers from the Strait of Hormuz, more LPG tankers are lined up for crossing the war-affected zone after Iran granted Indian-flagged tankers safe passage from the Strait, reliable sources said on Saturday.

The number of Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region are at 28, and all Indian vessels and crew are being actively monitored for their safety and security.

As many as 24 of these Indian ships are located west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 677 Indian seafarers, and four vessels are on the east of the Strait with 101 Indian seafarers on board.

According to data from the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) as on March 12, these ships were carrying around 2,15,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), 4,15,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and about 17.5 lakh tonnes of crude oil.

The Ministry of Ports,Shipping and Waterways continues to closely monitor the prevailing maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and has strengthened monitoring and preparedness measures in view of the evolving maritime situation in that region.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most vital shipping lanes through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas exports transit.

Meanwhile, two oil tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, are on their way to arrive in the country in a couple of days. These vessels are owned by state-run Shipping Corp of India Ltd.

Government sources said that Shivalik is being escorted by the Indian Navy, which is expected to reach an Indian port within the next two days, with Mumbai or Kandla likely to be its destination. The ship has reached open sea and is sailing safely under Indian Navy guidance.

Meanwhile, 'Nanda Devi' is carrying more than 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), critical for India’s energy supply chain, they added.

According to sources, both ships are being closely guided by naval assets to ensure safe transit through the strategically sensitive waters.

This move follows a high-level discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the flow of goods and energy.

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, indicated on Friday that Indian ships could soon get safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, which has brought transit through the crucial waterway to a standstill.

--IANS

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